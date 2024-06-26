Connect with us

Thailand's Health Officials Struggle With How to Stop Youth From Vaping
Thailand's Health Officials Struggle With How to Stop Youth From Vaping

Thailand Cracks Down on E-Cigarettes and vaping
Youth Vaping

Thailand’s health officials claim that they are struggling to communicate to young people that e-cigarettes and vaping are harmful to their health and constitute a severe risk.

According to a survey, more than 60% of young people in the country believe e-cigarettes may help them quit smoking traditional cigarettes, while more than half feel nicotine is a good substance.

The study of 40,164 people aged 6 to 30 was performed between May 1 and 27 to learn more about their awareness of e-cigarettes and vaping activity, according to Dr Sura Wisetsak, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS).

The department’s Health Education Division, the Thailand Youth Institute, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) collaborated on the project.

The findings revealed that 18% of respondents used e-cigarettes, and the majority of respondents had various misconceptions about e-cigarettes.

Some 61% believed that vaping may help them wean themselves off traditional tobacco products, 51% thought nicotine was healthy, 50% thought vapes were safer than ordinary cigarettes, 26% thought vapes did not contain nicotine, 23% believed vapes were legal, and 12% thought the vapor produced by vaping was safe.

According to Dr. Sura, this confirms that many young people are still unaware of the harmful repercussions of vaping.

He stated that the DHSS has assigned GEN-H Health Hero, a network of young health volunteers, to raise awareness of the risks presented by e-cigarettes among young people and to refute myths.

In a related occurrence, Surat Thani authorities revealed the discovery of 8 million baht in illegal vapes and cigarettes en route from Hat Yai to Bangkok.

Customs officers received an information about the shipment and intercepted it on Highway 41 in Surat Thani’s Tha Chang district.

The vehicle, which bore the Thailand Post emblem on its sides, was carrying 996,340 illicit cigarettes, as well as 3,863 e-cigarettes and liquids worth a total of 8 million baht.

According to officials, the car began its voyage at a post office in Hat Yai. The inquiry is still ongoing.

Vaping in Thailand

Vaping in Thailand is a contentious issue. The country has severe prohibitions against e-cigarettes and similar items. If you are detected, you may face significant fines or possibly jail time. Despite the surge in worldwide vaping trends, Thailand maintains its stance.

The tight enforcement often surprises tourists. Locals are aware, but some continue to take chances.

The government cites health concerns as the primary basis for the prohibition. They seek to prevent nicotine addiction while protecting public health. It is worth emphasizing that the penalties apply not only to selling, but also to possession.

Authorities do not take this lightly. If you plan to attend, it’s advisable to leave your vaping equipment at home. The risks significantly exceed the advantages.

To avoid difficulty while traveling, always be aware of local rules. Thailand may be a gorgeous country, but its position against vaping is unequivocal.
