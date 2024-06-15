Connect with us

News

World Bank Raises China's GDP Growth Forecast to 4.8% for 2024
Advertisement

News

Elon Musk Secures $56 Billion Tesla Pay Deal Backed by Shareholders

News

Indian Air Force Brings Back Bodies of 45 Workers Killed in Kuwait Fire

News Finance Ukraine War World News

G7 Leaders Lend $50 Billion Russia's Money to Ukraine

News

The Supreme Court Overturns Obama-Era Bans On Bump Stocks

News

Soft Producer Inflation Data And Chip Strength Lift Nasdaq, S&P 500

News

Thai Hotels Lose 111 Million Baht due to the FTI GROUP's Insolvency

News

Top Destinations for Celebrating Eid al-Adha in Thailand

News Business News Asia

High Speed Train Between Thailand and China Gets One Step Closer

News

Supreme Court Rejects Abortion Pill Restrictions

News Regional News

Overtourism in Thailand Causing a Rise in Street Beggars

News

The IMF Expresses Satisfaction With The Budget For 2024-25

News

Florida Prepares For More Heavy Rainfall After a Flash Flood Emergency

News

Chinese Electric Vehicle May Face Higher EU Tariffs Amid Industry Concerns

News

NATO's Chief Says Nuclear Arsenal Is Being Adapted To Security Threats

News

CEO Says Bosch Is Considering Listing Subsidiaries To Aid Acquisitions

News

Inflation Slows, Wall Street Rallies With Bitcoins, Gold, And Nearly Everything Else

News

Thailand to Reclassify Cannabis as Narcotic in 2024 Under New Draft Regulation

News

Fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak Market Kills Hundreds of Animals

News

China’s 6th Generation and Upcoming Combat Aircraft

News

World Bank Raises China’s GDP Growth Forecast to 4.8% for 2024

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

6 seconds ago

on

World Bank Raises China's GDP Growth Forecast to 4.8% for 2024

(CTN News) – In its most recent China Economic Update, released on Friday, the World Bank increased its forecast for China’s GDP growth rate by 0.3 percentage points to 4.8 percent in 2024.

The bank said the 0.3 percentage point increase from its December 2023 China Economic Update reflected stronger-than-expected foreign trade, increased support for the property sector, and higher-than-expected government spending.

According to the analysis, the threats to China’s GDP prospects are fairly balanced.

Chinese structural changes help preserve short-term growth momentum while achieving long-term goals. Policies that speed the transition to carbon neutrality may increase demand for green technologies.

According to ThePaper. cn, addressing debt problems in real estate and other sectors and removing unsustainable firms from the market can reduce imbalances and free up resources for more productive firms. The paper cites Mara Warwick, the World Bank’s country director for China, Mongolia, and Korea.

PROPERTY TROUBLES IN CHINA

The IMF expects Chinese growth to fall to 4.6 percent in 2024 from 5.2 percent in 2023 and 4.1 percent in 2025. Despite this, it warned that China’s outlook could worsen if the property sector doesn’t receive a comprehensive restructuring package.

It could also intensify deflationary pressures in Chinese’s economy, leading to cheap exports of manufactured goods – a scenario Yellen warned about earlier this month.

To restore consumer demand, the IMF recommended that China exit nonviable developers and complete unfinished housing projects. It also raised its growth forecast for Brazil’s economy in 2024 by half a percentage point to 2.2 percent and for India’s economy by 0.3 percentage points to 6.8 percent.

GC20 countries are now playing a bigger role in global trade and can handle more of the growth burden in the future. However, low-income developing countries still have economic scarcity compared to middle-income emerging markets. These low-income developing countries’ growth forecasts were cut from 4.9 percent in January to 4.7 percent in 2024.

Related CTN News:

How Do Fat Burners Work: Can They Help You Lose Weight?

Measles Resurgence In The US: Rising Cases, Vaccination Challenges, And COVID-19 Impact

Concerns Rise As Microplastics Found in Human Placentas: Potential Health Impacts Unveiled
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies