World Bank Raises China’s GDP Growth Forecast to 4.8% for 2024
(CTN News) – In its most recent China Economic Update, released on Friday, the World Bank increased its forecast for China’s GDP growth rate by 0.3 percentage points to 4.8 percent in 2024.
The bank said the 0.3 percentage point increase from its December 2023 China Economic Update reflected stronger-than-expected foreign trade, increased support for the property sector, and higher-than-expected government spending.
According to the analysis, the threats to China’s GDP prospects are fairly balanced.
Chinese structural changes help preserve short-term growth momentum while achieving long-term goals. Policies that speed the transition to carbon neutrality may increase demand for green technologies.
According to ThePaper. cn, addressing debt problems in real estate and other sectors and removing unsustainable firms from the market can reduce imbalances and free up resources for more productive firms. The paper cites Mara Warwick, the World Bank’s country director for China, Mongolia, and Korea.
PROPERTY TROUBLES IN CHINA
The IMF expects Chinese growth to fall to 4.6 percent in 2024 from 5.2 percent in 2023 and 4.1 percent in 2025. Despite this, it warned that China’s outlook could worsen if the property sector doesn’t receive a comprehensive restructuring package.
It could also intensify deflationary pressures in Chinese’s economy, leading to cheap exports of manufactured goods – a scenario Yellen warned about earlier this month.
To restore consumer demand, the IMF recommended that China exit nonviable developers and complete unfinished housing projects. It also raised its growth forecast for Brazil’s economy in 2024 by half a percentage point to 2.2 percent and for India’s economy by 0.3 percentage points to 6.8 percent.
GC20 countries are now playing a bigger role in global trade and can handle more of the growth burden in the future. However, low-income developing countries still have economic scarcity compared to middle-income emerging markets. These low-income developing countries’ growth forecasts were cut from 4.9 percent in January to 4.7 percent in 2024.
