Uncontained Wildfires in Chiang Mai Affecting Tourism

Chiang Mai Governor Nirat Phongsittithaworn has declared parts of two districts in Chiang Mai as disaster zones after wildfires burned for two weeks. Local officials are intensifying efforts to control the fires.

Governor Nirat announced on Monday that five sub-districts in Chiang Dao and Omkoi districts are now classified as disaster zones. Emergency relief efforts and wildfire monitoring are being ramped up in these areas.

The declaration is meant to help soldiers and officials manage fire hotspots, prevent intentional blazes, and prosecute offenders. The Governor expressed hope that these actions will help contain the fires and speed up rescue operations.

In Chiang Dao district, fires that began on March 12 have affected 17 villages in Chiang Dao and Ping Khong sub-districts. Meanwhile, wildfires in Omkoi district started on March 14, impacting five villages in Yang Piang, Mae Tuen, and Mon Chong sub-districts.

The Environment and Pollution Control Office reported that haze from these fires is now affecting Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, and Mae Hong Son. As of Monday, several areas in these provinces were experiencing unhealthy levels of PM2.5 particulate matter.

In Chiang Mai’s Muang, Chiang Dao, and Hod districts, PM2.5 levels ranged from 83.3 to 90 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3), posing serious health risks. The situation was even worse in Lamphun’s Muang and Li districts, as well as Mae Hong Son’s Muang and Pai districts, where levels ranged from 89.5 to 110.2 μg/m3.

Chiang Rai Air Quality Index (AQI) is 157 Unhealthy level with real-time air pollution PM2.5 (65µg/m³), PM10 (89µg/m³)

Data from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) shows that 57 provinces, including Bangkok, recorded high PM2.5 levels on Monday morning.

Impact on Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai’s tourism sector has historically taken a hit during wildfire season. Poor air quality has caused hotel bookings to drop significantly, with 2023 seeing occupancy rates fall to just 45%, compared to over 10 million visitors in 2019.

The haze masks the city’s famous mountain views and cultural landmarks, like Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, leaving tourists disappointed. Health warnings about respiratory issues linked to PM2.5 often exceeding safe limits make the destination less appealing, especially for families and those with health concerns.

As of March 2025, the situation appears unchanged. Social media posts, such as those on March 20, 2025, highlight active forest fires and rising PM2.5 levels in Chiang Mai, with some districts exceeding safety standards.

While specific tourism data for March 2025 isn’t fully available yet, the ongoing haze mirrors previous years, where many travellers cancelled plans or opted for southern Thailand, where the air is cleaner. Local businesses report reduced demand for activities like hiking and temple visits, reflecting the economic strain caused by the fires.

Efforts to combat the haze include tools like the FireD app for managing controlled burns and government measures like distributing masks. However, challenges remain, including unregulated fires and cross-border pollution from countries like Myanmar and Laos.

The Thai government’s hesitation to declare disaster zones, partly to protect tourism, highlights the struggle to balance addressing the crisis while maintaining the city’s reputation. Yet, the persistent haze continues to impact tourism in March 2025, likely keeping visitor numbers below expectations.

Related News: