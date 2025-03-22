(CTN News) – For numerous years, the Voice of America has disseminated news from the United States to countries globally, even those with limited independent press.

The Trump administration is accused of arbitrarily terminating Voice of America, according to a petition that was submitted late Friday night. The petition requests that a federal magistrate reinstate the organisation. The complaint was submitted on Friday evening.

The US Agency for Global Media and Kari Lake, an unsuccessful candidate for President Trump’s Arizona congressional seat, are named as defendants in the action.

The complaint was initially lodged by journalists from Voice of America, Reporters Without Borders, and other unions. The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York received the grievance.

The lawsuit asserts that “in numerous regions globally, a vital source of objective news has vanished, leaving only censored state-sponsored news media to occupy the void.”

Lake described the broadcasting organisation as a “massive decay” that necessitated reconstruction following its devastation. This is what he articulates in his declaration.

Since the conclusion of World War II, Voice of America has consistently provided totalitarian regimes with impartial and dependable news coverage. It is financed by the legislative branch and possesses a charter that guarantees adherence to journalism standards.

‘Chainsaw’ methodology was allegedly employed by the government.

The lawsuit alleges that the Trump administration unlawfully and effectively terminated it throughout the last week. The operators of the news service refute claims that the source is tainted by leftist propaganda. The Republicans are opposed to this.

The lawsuit asserts that “the second administration of President Trump has severely undermined the agency in a bid to entirely disband it.” A request for information concerning the administration of Voice of America and its affiliated networks was sent to the U.S. Agency for Global Media on Friday. The agency did not promptly reply to the request for comment.

Voice of America reminded Lake this week of “possessing a decayed fish and attempting to locate an edible segment.” An analogy was presented during a Newsmax interview. He likened Voice of America to a nasty fish.

The Agency for Global Media, she stated on X, is “a significant corruption and burden to the American taxpayer — a national security threat for the nation — and irreparably flawed.” The agency is beyond salvation, she stated.

She further stated that the organisation has endured irreversible damage. She refrained from elaborating on either of her assertions. Despite the agency’s commendable qualities, such as its skilled and dedicated public employees, this occurrence is exceedingly uncommon.

Clayton Weimers, the executive director of Reporters Without Borders in the United States, stated that his group must act to protect Voice of America and the network of press freedom.

Numerous activities pertain to the media.

Voice of America (VOA) affiliate Radio Free Asia placed 240 employees on unpaid furloughs at its Washington offices on Friday.

Furloughs were to be enacted. Spokesman Rohit Mahajan has indicated that this pertains to 75% of the workforce. Moreover, freelance journalists who assisted Radio Free Asia in its news collection were terminated.

To reiterate Mahajan’s assertion, Radio Free Asia intends to initiate legal action to secure the continued receipt of monies allocated by Congress.

The United States District Court for the District of Columbia has received a lawsuit filed on Tuesday by Radio Liberty and Radio Free Europe, requesting damages from the US Agency for Global Media. The United States District Court for the District of Columbia adjudicated the case. RFE/RL broadcasts in 27 distinct languages across 23 nations in Europe and Asia.

The nonprofit organisations contended that the cash withholding was atypical and had already resulted in a decline in their activities.

The organisation claimed, “RFE/RL will be compelled to halt the majority of its journalistic activities and faces the risk of dissolution if it does not obtain the funds allocated by Congress.”

SOURCE: AP

