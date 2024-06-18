Vladimir Putin to Visit North Korea for First Time in 24 Years

(CTN News) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has commended North Korea for “firmly supporting” Moscow’s war in Ukraine as he prepares for his first visit to Pyongyang in 24 years.

Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in the city on Tuesday to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Vladimir Putin’s Visit to Pyongyang

The two presidents last met in September at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East, but this is Putin’s first trip to Pyongyang since 2000.

Vladimir Putin vowed to create commercial and security networks with Pyongyang “that are not controlled by the West” in a letter broadcast in North Korean official media.

In an article published in Rodong Sinmun, North Korea’s ruling party organ, President Putin also guaranteed support for Pyongyang’s attempts to defend its interests in the face of “US pressure, blackmail, and military threats.”.

He stated that the two countries would continue to “resolutely oppose” Western intentions “to impede the establishment of a multipolarized world order based on mutual respect for justice.”.

The United States expressed alarm over the “deepening relationship between these two countries.”.

The Kremlin has branded the occasion a “friendly state visit,” and Russian media suggest that Vladimir Putin and Mr. Kim may sign a partnership agreement on security issues and release joint media comments.

A parade in Kim Il Sung Square is expected. Mr Putin will also attend a performance and pay a visit to Pyongyang’s Orthodox Church of the Life-Giving Trinity, North Korea’s sole Orthodox church.

According to sources, Mr. Putin will stay at the Kumsusan guesthouse in Pyongyang, where Chinese President Xi Jinping previously stayed during his state visit to North Korea in 2019.

Mr. Putin is anticipated to come with his new defence minister, Andrei Belousov, as well as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Accusations of Arms Deals

Mr. Kim stated last week that relations with Russia had “developed into an unbreakable relationship of comrades-in-arms.”.

During their meeting last year, Mr Putin expressed “possibilities” for military cooperation with North Korea, while Mr Kim wished Russia’s president “victory” in Ukraine.

The White House has expressed alarm over increasing connections between Russia and North Korea.

“We are not concerned about Mr Putin’s trip,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday. “What we are concerned about is the deepening relationship between these two countries.”

According to John Nilsson-Wright, head of the Japan and Koreas program at Cambridge University’s Centre for Geopolitics, Mr. Putin is “strengthening ties with its old Cold War partner” to “counter any suggestion that the US and its allies have been able to isolate Moscow.”

“He is bolstering relations between authoritarian regimes at a time when democratic governments are in a defensive position, confronting global security challenges” in the Middle East, East Asia, and Ukraine, he noted.

In 2000, at the start of his presidential tenure, Vladimir Putin visited Mr. Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, who was still the supreme leader.

Ties between the two pariah regimes have strengthened in recent years, particularly with Russia’s full-fledged invasion of Ukraine.

Following the failure of its second spy satellite launch, North Korea needs assistance with space technology, food, fuel, and foreign currency.

While Russia continues to face a weaponry shortfall in its campaign in Ukraine,.

Washington and Seoul accuse Pyongyang of providing Moscow with artillery and other equipment, most likely in exchange for food, military help, and technology. Both North Korea and Russia deny the existence of any arms deal.

Following North Korea, Mr Putin is set to visit Vietnam, a Communist state and long-time friend, to discuss concerns such as trade.

