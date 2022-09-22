Vladimir Putin Russian President Announced A “Partial Mobilization” Of The Armed Forces

(CTN News) – President Vladimir Putin declared a “partial mobilization” of Russia’s armed forces on Wednesday morning – signing a decree to send trained Russian soldiers to Ukraine but not a full draft.

In a televised address to the nation, Vladimir Putin said that only citizens currently in the reserve would be drafted to military service, and first of all those who have served in the army, had certain professions, and had the necessary experience would be recruited for the campaign.

In some Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine, a referendum on becoming part of Russia was announced just one day earlier. It was reminiscent of the Russian leader’s announcement in February to send tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine.

Along with his announcement Wednesday, Vladimir Putin suffered setbacks on the battlefield amid an escalating Ukrainian counteroffensive and struggled to replenish his country’s fighting force in Ukraine.

A separate television interview with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu revealed that 300,000 reservists would be called up to “hold the line at the front” in Ukraine.

Speaking to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday morning, President Biden said “Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations charter”.

President Vladimir Putin claims he was forced to act because Russia was threatened. No one threatened Russia. And no one but Russia sought conflict.”

Bridget Brink, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, said that Russia is showing signs of weakness and failure by escalating its war with Ukraine and vowed, “The United States will never recognize Russia’s claim to purportedly annexed Ukrainian territory, and we will continue to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.”

“We can restore the Ukrainian flag to our entire territory with the force of arms. But we need time,” said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in remarks delivered via video late Wednesday afternoon.

During his address, Putin emphasized the need for a large force in light of the high level of weaponry that Ukraine continued to receive from the “collective West,” which he described as intent on “weakening, isolating, and destroying Russia.”

