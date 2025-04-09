Viral Video Shows Busking Mother Returning Dropped Cash, Refuses Reward

Bangkok – A video featuring a Thai mother and her young daughter playing music on the street has captured the attention of social media users, not just for their performance, but for the mother’s honest reaction when a foreigner dropped money nearby.

The clip, posted by TikTok user @janis_vyg, shows a foreign man conducting a hidden camera social experiment to see what people would do if he “accidentally” dropped a 100 baht note near street performers.

In the video, the woman and her daughter are busking at the side of a walkway when the money falls to the ground. The mother quickly notices it and immediately picks it up, returning it to the man without hesitation.

Surprised by her reaction, the man attempts to offer the money to her as a reward for her honesty. However, the woman politely declines.

She explains that the money wasn’t earned from her performance and therefore she cannot accept it. She states that she plays music because she loves it, not to take money that isn’t hers. Even after the man insists, she continues to refuse and attempts to return the money.

The video has since gained wide attention online, with many viewers praising her integrity. Several comments highlight her as a role model for her daughter, calling her action a powerful example of honesty and self-respect.

Others noted her commitment to her craft and her belief that true earnings should come through effort, not accident.

The identity of the woman has not been publicly released, but her gesture has left a strong impression on viewers both in Thailand and abroad. Watch the video here: https://www.tiktok.com/@janisvyg/video/7488439400267844872

