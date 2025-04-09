News

Viral Video Shows Busking Mother Returning Dropped Cash, Refuses Reward

Anna Wong
Anna Wong - Senior Editor
Viral Video Shows Busking Mother Returning Dropped Cash
The video has since gained wide attention online, with many viewers praising her integrity.

Bangkok – A video featuring a Thai mother and her young daughter playing music on the street has captured the attention of social media users, not just for their performance, but for the mother’s honest reaction when a foreigner dropped money nearby.

The clip, posted by TikTok user @janis_vyg, shows a foreign man conducting a hidden camera social experiment to see what people would do if he “accidentally” dropped a 100 baht note near street performers.

In the video, the woman and her daughter are busking at the side of a walkway when the money falls to the ground. The mother quickly notices it and immediately picks it up, returning it to the man without hesitation.

Surprised by her reaction, the man attempts to offer the money to her as a reward for her honesty. However, the woman politely declines.

She explains that the money wasn’t earned from her performance and therefore she cannot accept it. She states that she plays music because she loves it, not to take money that isn’t hers. Even after the man insists, she continues to refuse and attempts to return the money.

The video has since gained wide attention online, with many viewers praising her integrity. Several comments highlight her as a role model for her daughter, calling her action a powerful example of honesty and self-respect.

Others noted her commitment to her craft and her belief that true earnings should come through effort, not accident.

The identity of the woman has not been publicly released, but her gesture has left a strong impression on viewers both in Thailand and abroad. Watch the video here: https://www.tiktok.com/@janisvyg/video/7488439400267844872

Related News:

[VIDEO] Toyota Passenger Van Plunges Off Pier in Southern Thailand

 

You Might Also Like

Suspect Wanted for Chinese Woman’s Murder in Bangkok Detained in Hong Kong

Foreign Teachers Fall to Their Death From 23rd Floor of Bangkok Condominium

Ministry of Commerce Collaborates with Major Companies to Stabilize Agricultural Produce Prices in Thailand

Pakistan’s Shooters Disappoint with a Poor start at the Paris Olympics

Police Woman and 2 Daughter Dead After Inhaling Fumes From Toxic Drain Cleaner

Share This Article
ByAnna Wong
Senior Editor
Follow:
Anna Wong serves as the editor of the Chiang Rai Times, bringing precision and clarity to the publication. Her leadership ensures that the news reaches readers with accuracy and insight. With a keen eye for detail,
Previous Article Prince Harry UK Security Appeal: Prince Harry ‘Singled Out for Inferior Treatment’
Next Article American Scholar Denied Bail After Being Charges with Lese-Majeste American Scholar Dr Paul Chambers Jailed After Being Charged with Lese-Majeste

Soi Dog

Trending News

Thailand, Conscripts
Defense Minister Warns Abuse of Conscripts Will Not Be Tolerated
News
American Scholar Denied Bail After Being Charges with Lese-Majeste
American Scholar Dr Paul Chambers Jailed After Being Charged with Lese-Majeste
Crime
Prince Harry
UK Security Appeal: Prince Harry ‘Singled Out for Inferior Treatment’
News
U.S. Steel
U.S. Steel Hits 52-Week High as Trump Requests Nippon Steel Bid Security Review.
News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App