Report Finds US 15 Years Behind China on Nuclear Power Technology

According to a report released on Monday, the United States is up to 15 years behind China in creating high-tech nuclear power, with Beijing’s state-backed technology policy and significant financing giving it an advantage.

According to the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation, a Washington-based impartial research institute, China has 27 nuclear reactors under development with average construction timetables of around seven years, significantly faster than other countries.

“China’s rapid deployment of ever-more modern nuclear power plants over time produces significant scale economies and learning-by-doing effects, and this suggests that Chinese enterprises will gain an advantage at incremental innovation in this sector going forward,” said the research.

The United States boasts the world’s largest fleet of nuclear power reactors, and President Joe Biden’s administration believes the almost emissions-free electricity source is crucial to combating climate change.

However, no nuclear reactors are being built in the United States after two major plants in Georgia went online in 2023 and 2024, billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule. A high-tech factory that was set to be developed at a US lab was scrapped last year.

China’s Nuclear Power Safer

China’s state-owned banks can give loans as low as 1.4%, which is far lower than the rates accessible in Western economies. China’s nuclear power industry has profited from long-term state support and localization plans, allowing it to dominate industries such as renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Shidao Bay hosted the world’s first fourth-generation high-temperature gas-cooled reactor, which went online in December. According to the China Nuclear Energy Association, the project featured the construction of over 2,200 sets of “world-first equipment” with a total localization rate of 93.4% for domestically made materials.

Supporters of advanced reactors claim they are safer and more efficient than existing units. Critics argue that some modern reactors pose proliferation and material dangers.

China’s journey has not been without challenges. The China Nuclear Energy Association has warned that there is a significant surplus in nuclear component production, with “excessive competition” driving costs down and resulting in losses.

The report’s author, Stephen Ezell, stated that if the United States is serious about nuclear, it should build a robust national strategy that includes increased investment in R&D, identifying and advancing viable technologies, and supporting the creation of a competent workforce.

“While America is behind, it can certainly catch up technologically,” stated Ezell.

China deploying cutting-edge technology

China is investing heavily in nuclear energy to meet its expanding electricity needs and reduce pollution. The government has approximately 50 nuclear reactors and aims to build more.

These reactors generate a lot of electricity without emitting as much carbon as coal or gas plants do. One of the important projects is the Hualong One reactor, a home-grown design that China intends to export to other countries. China is deploying cutting-edge technology to ensure the security of these factories, as safety is a high priority.

The government intends to make nuclear energy a larger element of the national energy mix. This move will help China achieve its climate goals and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

Nuclear proponents are also concerned with energy security. By building and operating its own reactors, China reduces its reliance on foreign oil and gas.

This transition is not without hurdles, such as high prices and public worries about safety, but the advantages might be enormous if handled properly. China’s ambitious goals will position it as a nuclear energy leader, determining the future of clean power.

Source: Reuters