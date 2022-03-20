26 C
University Student Hazing Rituals in Thailand Turn Deadly

University Student Hazing Rituals
University Student Hazing Rituals

The mother of a 22-year-old university student who was killed last year in a brutal hazing ritual has said police have done very poorly with regards to her son’s murder case.

Mrs. Manasnan Tamklang, 59, of Nong Ki district in Buri Ram, said her 22-year-old son Veeraphan Tamklang had died almost a year ago from a brutal hazing at the Rajamangala University of Technology Uthenthawai Campus, and that the police investigation was moving at a snail’s pace.

A group of senior students allegedly beat Veerapha to death on May 27, last year, at the Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok, Uthenthawai Campus in the Pathum Wan district of Bangkok.

She said that after the death of her son, she lived her life like a dead person and didn’t want to open her eyes. According to her, the authorities should expedite the investigation.

She and her family fear the case will just fade away and her son will not receive justice.

The police investigators said last year they would request the Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for 12 senior students for alleged involvement in Veeraphan’s beating.

University Students Connected

According to Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, who led the investigation, after reviewing CCTV and questioning witnesses, officers believed there was enough evidence to seek arrest warrants for the 12 suspects.

The family lawyer believes some of the 12 suspects come from well-connected families and the investigation is being deliberately stalled.

Mrs. Manasnan’s son’s case mimics the recent hazing death of a 19-year-old university freshman that has drawn renewed public attention to the frequently violent culture of hazing on Thai campuses. Furthermore, how the hazing occurred at the same university but on a different campus.

Padyos “Prem” Chonpakdi, 19, a freshman at Rajamangala University of Technology Isan, was killed by seven seniors.

On Friday night, Ekachai Chonpakdi, 55, returned his son’s body to Nakhon Si Thammarat for funeral rites to be held at Sikhiu district’s temple.

Several senior students had contacted him about mourning the death of his son. However, he did not want them to come out of fear that their relatives would be upset.

His response was that if their parents wanted to attend the funeral, he would allow them, as they were well aware of what their children had done.

The parents of the seven seniors involved had previously offered him 500,000 baht (US$1500) as compensation, but Mr. Ekachai rejected it, saying he would take the matter to court.

Hazing Rituals in Thai Universities

Every year in Thailand, college freshmen and women participate in traditional welcoming ceremonies that involve hazing rituals.

Each school and faculty have a different level of hazing. In order to bond with their faculty classmates, most new students usually undergo weeks of hazing by their seniors under the SOTUScreed. This stands for Seniority, Order, Tradition, Unity, and Spirit.

However, a rite of passage can easily become traumatic when the violence and humiliation go too far, and a way to foster harmony and friendship can be ruined.

Most of the time, the activities are uncomfortable or awkward, and they take time. But they can also result in death if seniors administer corporal punishment to younger students.

