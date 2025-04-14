Union Budget 2024: What Varanasi Small Traders Anticipate

(CTN News) – The general public is displaying a substantial level of anticipation in reference to the Union Budget 2024-25, which is planned to be presented in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

IANS conducted an interview with a number of small retailers in Varanasi, which are located in the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seat.

Here’s what they had to say about Union Budget 2024.

The proprietors of these retail outlets Union Budget 2024 call the city of Varanasi their official residence. Chandanlal, the creator and operator of a company that specializes in Banarasi sarees, made the following comment:

“We have a lot of expectations from the Modi government, including a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Banarasi designs.”

Chandanlal is the person who made this statement. Even if there is a significant demand for our art and culture, sales are decreasing as a result of the increase in the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Customers would be able to purchase Banarasi sarees at rates that are more reasonable if the government were to offer any kind of aid in the marketing of our business.

“The government ought to put an end to the commission that is given to brokers who bring guests to hotels or guest houses,” Surya, who manages a guest home in Varanasi, said in an interview with IANS. Surya is a member of the IANS.

There is a member of the IANS named Surya. It is Surya’s opinion that the commission ought to be eliminated without more explanation, and she maintains this position. On top of that, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that is levied on stays is quite pricey.

This is an additional factor to consider. A guest who stays for only one day would still be forced to pay the applicable 12 percent GST even if they only stay for that one day. This is because GST is regulated by the government.

How long they end up remaining is irrelevant; this is always the case regardless of how long they stay. It has been suggested that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) be decreased in order to increase the number of tourists that visit the particular location. On the other hand, a separate dealer stated their hope that the government will provide tax support to very modest firms.

Furthermore, the prices of products that are employed in restaurants, such as lentils and raw materials, are increasing at a rate that is higher than the rates at which they were previously increasing.

This is a significant development. As small business owners, we are working hard to find a solution to this issue. This should be handled by the government.

An additional dealer from the city of Varanasi expressed the expectation that the government will devise a Union Budget 2024 that will make it possible for both traders and the general public to obtain recompense.

It is the responsibility of the government to fulfill an additional obligation, which is to reduce the tax rates from the levels that they are currently at.

