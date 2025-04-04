UK Watchdog Probes Prince Harry-Founded Charity Following Boardroom Clash

(CTN News) – One week after Prince Harry and the board of trustees resigned from their seats over a disagreement with the charity’s chairwoman, the British charity regulator has begun an investigation into an African nonprofit organization that Prince Harry co-founded.

Sentebale, an organization that helps young people in Botswana and Lesotho, has fallen into chaos after Prince Harry and his co-founder abruptly resigned on March 26 due to an irreversible relationship between the board and its chair.

Prince Harry’s partnership could not be salvaged, they said.

A nonprofit organization called Sentebale is dedicated to helping young people achieve their objectives and realize their full potential.

Chair Sophie Chandauka later said in a statement that the prince had planned a campaign of harassment and intimidation to force her to quit her position. According to her, the prince had done this to try to force her to resign from her job.

Statements released on Thursday claim that the Charity Commission had “direct contact” with both parties’ stakeholders to gather information for their compliance lawsuit.

According to a statement released by the commission on Wednesday, the regulator’s primary goal will be to ascertain if the charity’s current and past trustees, including the chair, have fulfilled their obligations in accordance with charity law.

According to the legislative mandate, the regulator must comply with this. “This will be the regulator’s primary focus throughout the investigation.” Chandauka expressed her dislike of Prince Harryin an interview with Sky News on Sunday.

Additionally, she asserted that a scheduled fundraising event for Sentebale was disrupted by the prince’s latest Netflix series, and that a dispute between the two of them arose from an incident involving his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. She also stated that Meghan and the prince had different interpretations of what had happened.

Prince Harry created Sentebale, which is South African in origin and means “forget me not” in that language, as a way to honor his late mother, Princess Diana. In fact, this happened a little over two decades ago.

He expressed in his statement his desire for the Charity Commission to look into the events leading up to his resignation as Sentebale’s patron and to get “the truth” about them.

He stated as follows:

“The events of the past week have been distressing to observe, particularly as such egregious falsehoods harm those who have dedicated decades to this common objective.” He mentioned events that occurred during the past week in the context of his statement.

“Sentebale’s beneficiaries endure the most suffering.”

Harry has made the decision to resign from his position on the board of directors following Chandauka’s accusations of racism, misogyny, bullying, and harassment against unnamed board members.

Furthermore, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, one of the Prince Harry organization’s co-founders, did not serve on the Sentebale board of trustees; however, the organization was supported by other group members.

According to reports, the former trustees decided to help them work out their differences with Chandauka by resigning their positions as the organization’s ambassadors. They would have the right to support the former trustees as a result of this decision.

She added that over the month of February, she presented the agency with a variety of administrative and governance concerns.

Chandauka, a Zimbabwean businesswoman and corporate lawyer, said she had filed these complaints and that she approved of the commission’s actions. She said that Sentebale had started its internal review the previous year as an extra interesting aspect.

In a recent statement, she said:

“We anticipate that these actions will collectively offer reassurance to the general public, our colleagues, partners, supporters, donors, and the communities we serve, affirming that Sentebale and its new Board of Trustees are appropriately demonstrating and ensuring good governance and a conducive culture for Sentebale’s prosperity.”

SOURCE: AP

SEE ALSO:

Thailand Turns Used Cooking Oil into Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Rescue Volunteer Attacked By Python While Rescuing Cat