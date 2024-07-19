UF President Ben Sasse has Resigned after Discovering that his Wife has Epilepsy.

(CTN News) – Nearly two years ago, Ben Sasse, the president of the University of Florida, was controversially selected to lead one of the nation’s most distinguished public universities.

Upon discovering that his wife has epilepsy, he plans to resign from his position in order to allocate more time to his family.

The former Nebraska senator requested that the university authorities commence the search for a new president that day “after extensive prayer and lots of family tears,” as he stated in a post on the social media platform X on Thursday night. The institution issued a statement announcing that his resignation will be effective on July 31.

Sasse announced that he would continue to teach at the university in Gainesville, Florida, but that he would prioritize his family’s requirements as they rebuild more stable household systems.

Melissa, Ben Sasse’s wife, was recently diagnosed with epilepsy and has been enduring “a new set of memory issues,” according to Ben Sasse. In 2007, Melissa experienced numerous strokes and an aneurysm.

“She’s always been a warrior, even though we’ve battled some nasty seizures the last couple of years,” according to him.

He stated that the couple’s youngest child is approaching the age of 13, and their two daughters are currently attending college.

Ben Sasse resigned after he became the university’s 13th president.

While serving in the Senate, he was a vocal opponent of the outgoing president, Donald Trump. He, along with a handful of other Republicans, voted in favor of Trump’s conviction in his impeachment trial following the 2021 Capitol uprising.

Despite the fact that Ben Sasse voted with Trump 85% of the time and helped confirm his three Supreme Court candidates, this attracted criticism from within his own party.

Sasse’s appointment to the University of Florida was contentious due to his opposition to same-sex marriage and his stance on other LGBTQ issues, which incensed a number of faculty members and students.

His qualifications to supervise a school with a student body of more than 50,000 were questioned by numerous academics and students. The faculty Senate of the institution rendered a vote of no confidence in the opaque selection procedure, in which Ben Sasse was the sole finalist.

Meera Sitharam, the head of the union that represents the professors, responded, “I don’t believe he has done very much that was positive,” when asked to summarize Ben Sasse’s influence at the institution on Friday.

She alleged that Ben Sasse violated students’ rights to peacefully protest Israel’s response to the Hamas attack on October 7, implied that faculty members were unproductive, and did relatively little to protect the university’s staff and students from the political interference of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration.

According to a report published by the American Association of University Professors in December, academic freedom and autonomous governance in Florida’s university system have been subjected to political and ideological attacks under DeSantis.

A law that mandates tenured instructors to undergo reviews every five years and mandates state colleges to switch accreditation agencies every cycle was enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature last year, among other measures.

Ben Sasse professors traditionally get unrestricted appointments.

The University of Florida expelled five pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had been arrested during an April demonstration earlier this month, despite the fact that hearing committees that heard testimony and viewed police footage of the protest had suggested a reduced punishment.

Sasse stated in a Wall Street Journal editorial post published in May, “We regret that we were compelled to do so, but the students assessed the expenses, made their own decisions, and will be accountable for the repercussions as adults.”

“We are a university; we are not a daycare.” We wrestle with concepts rather than engulfing ourselves in emotions. Mori Hosseini, the head of the university’s board of trustees, expressed his appreciation to Ben Sasse for his guidance.

He has had a profound impact on all individuals associated with the university. Ben is taking a break to focus on his family, and we extend our best wishes to him,” Hosseini stated.

Sasse not only expressed his appreciation to the institution for accommodating his family, but also recognized the instructors, students, and staff members who labor in the background, including the early morning restaurant employees and the third-shift maintenance crews.

“You are cherished.” Ben Sasse stated, “You transformed this into more than just a job; you transformed it into our community,” which touched our hearts. “We’re not going anywhere because of that.”

SOURCE: APN

SEE ALSO:

Suspect Wanted for Chinese Woman’s Murder in Bangkok Detained in Hong Kong

A fire at a shopping mall in China claimed at least 16 lives.

Biden eliminates an additional $1.2 billion in student debt as the vote approaches.