UBS Offers Clients Affected By Greensill's Bankruptcy A 90% Refund
News

An advert in Zurich reading 'Credit Suisse, part of the UBS group'. UBS is hoping to draw a line under one of the biggest and most damaging scandals that rocked Credit Suisse before it imploded last year © Michael Buholzer/Keystone/AP

(CTN News) – UBS has proposed that former Credit Suisse customers be reimbursed for ninety percent of the money that they invested with Greensill Capital.

In light of the fact that Swiss banks are striving to put an end to an issue that they acquired after saving their competitors, this motion has been taken. Credit Suisse worked with Greensill to construct $10 billion supply chain finance funds that promised little risk and large profits.

Greensill became bankrupt in 2021, leaving UBS Credit Suisse with hundreds of losses.

Greensill was a business that Credit Suisse teamed with to establish these financing vehicles. Greensill was a business that Credit Suisse had collaborated with earlier in the year.

Over seven billion dollars’ worth of the monies that were found to be trapped have been retrieved by the consumers up to this point.

A statement that was issued by the Swiss bank on Monday stated that the offer remains available until the end of July, and that the bank will take a provision of $900 million linked to the offer during the second quarter of the year.

One of UBS Credit Suisse’s former clients made the following statement: “It’s a good step that should have happened much earlier when it should have happened.”

Greensill, which was formed by the Australian financier Lex Greensill and sponsored by SoftBank and advised by the former prime minister of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, collapsed as a result of insurers’ decision not to extend coverage.

Greensill was founded by Lex Greensill. When it was discovered that UBS Cameron had persuaded politicians to grant the organization access to government-backed Covid-19 financing schemes, the failure of the organization led to a big controversy involving lobbying in the United Kingdom. This scandal was a result of the organization’s failure.

According to a statement that was issued by UBS on Monday,

“The offer aims to give fund investors certainty, an accelerated exit from their positions, and a high level of financial recovery if they choose to accept it,” the statement was released. It will make it possible to exit fund investments earlier than dividends would have been available in the context of the current recovery process. This will be achievable because of certain circumstances.

A number of scandals that caused broad damage to the corporation occurred in the months preceding up to the rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS, which was organized by Swiss authorities in March 2023. The controversy was one of many that occurred during this time period.

It is still the case that the debt collection team is seeking to recover $2.6 billion from the supply-chain finance funds, despite the fact that it has relocated from Credit Suisse to UBS.

Sanjeev Gupta’s metals business, GFG; Bluestone Resources, which is a mining organization owned by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice; and Katerra, which is a construction company sponsored by SoftBank’s Vision Fund, received financial assistance from Greensill. Greensill also provided financial assistance to a number of other businesses.

An increase from the original estimate of $291 million. UBS warned in April that the process of recovering the assets may take as long as 2031 and cost $321 million. This is a significant rise from the previous estimate. It stated that the investors in the fund would be liable for paying the costs out of their own pocket.

As far as UBS is concerned, the offer would not have any substantial influence on the financial results of the bank or the capital requirements that it is required to fulfill.

