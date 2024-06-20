UBS Antitrust Action Against Credit Suisse Ruled Out By Swiss Regulator

(CTN News) – The Swiss financial authorities reached the decision on Wednesday that the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS did not give rise to any concerns regarding the level of competition in the market.

It was advised by the antitrust watchdog in Switzerland that the deal should be exposed to a greater level of scrutiny; yet, this decision was made despite the fact that the watchdog had made such proposals.

UBS has been the target of a significant amount of criticism in Switzerland ever since it took over Credit Suisse in a rescue operation that was arranged by the state.

UBS’ size and strength have been criticized.

By acquiring Credit Suisse, UBS has established a leading position in certain markets, such as the Swiss loan and debt markets.

According to a statement that was released by the Swiss financial authority known as FINMA, “the merger of UBS and Credit Suisse will not eliminate effective competition in any market segment.” The public was made aware of this declaration.

The decision was made in response to the report that was delivered to FINMA by competition regulator COMCO in September. The report was delivered to FINMA. On Wednesday, the report was finally made accessible to the general public for the first time. As a consequence of the ruling that was delivered by FINMA, the disagreement has been successfully addressed.

As soon as UBS obtained the findings from FINMA, the company made the announcement that it will proceed with the implementation of its integration with Credit Suisse.

The function of COMCO in evaluating the impact of mergers was temporarily paused at the time because Swiss authorities were adopting emergency measures in order to assure the successful completion of the deal.

UBS did this to ensure the deal went through.

Despite this, the agency is still empowered to probe the position that UBS occupies in particular markets with regard to concerns over competition regardless of the circumstances.

After giving the potential of selling Credit Suisse’s domestic businesses some thought, UBS finally came to the conclusion that it would not be in its best interest to move forward with the transaction.

following UBS made the choice to acquire its longtime rival, this decision was made following the completion of the most significant banks rescue operation since the financial crisis that occurred in 2008/2009.

Because of the historic acquisition, which led to the destruction of one of the two titans that dominated the financial landscape in Switzerland, many people began to worry that any issues at UBS could potentially bring the Swiss economy to its knees. This was a consequence of the fact that the acquisition resulted in the destruction of one of the two titans.

However, in addition to this, it reduced the number of financing choices that were available to high-cost businesses in the country that were primarily concerned with exporting their products. It is particularly noteworthy that Credit Suisse, which had traditionally been seen as the bank that provided support to business owners, was the recipient of this information.

UBS’s Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti replied to requests for his bank to be subject to stricter constraints on Tuesday by stating that opponents representing “populist” ideas and “fear” were putting the company’s prospects into disrepute. Ermotti’s statement was made in response to calls for his bank to be subject to stricter limitations.

In the course of his time in Lucerne, he made a number of statements, one of which was as follows: “When I look at the discussion after Credit Suisse’s rescue by UBS, I see more fear than courage.”

