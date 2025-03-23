(CTN News) – Labels worried journalists most during Trump’s first term. Would a president and his supporters call them “fake news” or “enemy of the people”?

Donald Trump is stronger. Journalism is on edge as Trump begins two-month campaign.

Lawsuits. A stronger FCC. Legal dispute regarding presidential press coverage. American voice empty. Public website data removed. Attacks arose. “The situation is clear. Media expert Bill Grueskin at Columbia University says the Trump administration is damaging US journalism.

He said, “It’s nothing like 2017”. Both self- and press-discreditation were attempted.Trump supporters desire change. Administration supporters argue a reform is needed to reflect shifting information sources and minimise journalistic excess. Polls show years of grievance with media.

Presidents and the Fourth Estate have long fought over irrelevant questions and messaging. Biden and other Democrats rarely interviewed reporters, but Trump did.

Podcasters and allies are now allowed at White House press briefings. AP was barred from covering pool events in a dispute over Trump’s Gulf of Mexico name, raising First Amendment concerns among press allies and prompting the government to contend that the White House could determine who questions

Bush’s former press secretary Ari Fleischer demanded adjustments two months before the administration took office.

“It’s time to bring that (briefing) room in line with how readers and viewers consume the news in 2025,” Fleischer said in an interview. Lost Washington Post, NYT, and three networks. They get news from several sources.”

Fleischer noted that some competitors have promoted conservative issues instead of tricking mainstream media. Ruthless asked Leavitt if border policy writers were “out of touch.” Conservative Real America’s Voice wondered Why Volodymyr Zelenskyy Wasn’t Dressing in the Oval Office.

Although weak, the White House Correspondents’ Association has denounced the AP’s treatment and tradition-breaking. The president and his team prefer Fox News interviews for in-depth discussions.

Trump team responds quickly to ‘fake media’

The White House’s “Rapid Response 47” on X attacks journalists and opposing news. The stream supports Trump and “holding the Fake Media accountable.”

Tik-Tok shows 27-year-old Leavitt smiling at reporters.

“We know for a fact there have been lies pushed by many legacy media outlets in this country about this president, and we will not accept that,” she said in her first news briefing. Sean Spicer never recovered from his first-day press interaction about inaugural turnout.

The Defence Department’s quick response “fights fake news.” shows management discipline. After the Pentagon ousted several news organisations from long-held office space, reporters concerned about accessing fast, reliable information amid a military crisis.

“Strategically, he likes to use the press as a pawn — it is one of the institutions he can demonise to make himself look good,” said former AP Washington bureau chief Ron Fournier.

Trump sued CBS News and The Des Moines Register for censoring Kamala Harris’ 2024 challenger interview and an incorrect Iowa voter survey.

Brendan Carr, the new FCC chairman, is investigating CBS for “60 Minutes,” ABC News for fact-checking the Trump-Harris debate, and NBC for bringing Harris on “Saturday Night Live” in violation of federal “equal time”

Many newsrooms suffer despite advances.

Fleischer likes new press assertiveness. He believes many journalists were more activists than reporters during Trump’s first term. He asked why media weren’t more aggressive in analysing Biden’s presidential suitability as he aged.

Adds “I think the press is either in denial or they acknowledge that they have lost the people’s trust but won’t change or do anything about it.” «Cannot do their jobs differently»

Press activists say lawsuits and probes frighten smaller newsrooms. Which articles are useless and ignored? Time corrodes it, Grueskin said.

Differences between newsrooms and owners. Harris’ endorsement was revoked by the Los Angeles Times and Washington Post, whose owners, including Jeff Bezos, attended Trump’s inauguration in September. When the Post reorganised this month, Leavitt said, “It appears that the mainstream media, including the Post, is finally learning that having disdain for more than half the country who supports this president does not help you sell newspapers.”

Numerous newsrooms cover administration. The Atlantic has employed more people, “60 Minutes” has done more hard-hitting pieces, and Wired is covering Elon Musk’s cost-cutting.

Their industry suffers. Backers fear Voice of America’s elimination will affect jobs and foreign influence. Reduced government news subscriptions would lose an economic source. Regarding journalist libel.

“They’re pulling at every thread they can find, no matter how tenuous, to undermine credible news organizations,” Grueskin said.

