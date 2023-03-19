Connect with us

News

On Tuesday, Trump Says He'll Be Arrested In a New York Criminal Case
Advertisement

News Politics

Thailand's Prime Minister Gets Cold Welcome in Chiang Mai Province

News

US Pledges $171 Million in Aid for Venezuelans Impacted by Crisis

News Health

Scientists Produced Baby Mice From Two Guys For The 1st Time

News News Asia

China Push for Peace in Ukraine as Biden Screams War Crimes

News

Open-AI Launches GPT-4, an AI Bot Capable of Drug Discovery

News

ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Putin Over War Crimes Against Ukrainian Children

News News Asia

Factories in China Exposed for Making Fake Thai Jasmine Rice

News

Japan, South Korea Decided To Restart Routine Meetings At Tokyo Summit

Covid-19 News

Chinese Wuhan Market Detected COVID-19 DNA In Raccoon Dogs

News Crime

Americans Paid Out $10.3 Billion In Online Scams In 2022

News Crime

Thailand Extradites American Wanted in $100 Million Fraud Case

News Northern Thailand

Police to Undergo Mental Health Screening After 27-Hour Siege

News Crime Northern Thailand

Police Arrest Former Model Over $2.9 Million Investment scam

Crime News

Top Police Officers in Thailand Deny Corruption Allegations

News

China Resumes Issuing Visas to Foreign Tourists After Easing Covid Restrictions

News Crime Northern Thailand

Police Seize Crystal Meth Worth US$28.9 Million in Northern Thailand

News

Biden Says Jimmy Carter Asked Him To Deliver The Eulogy

News Asia News

North Korea Conducted 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missile Tests

News Regional News

Over 1.3 Million People Sickened By Air Pollution in Thailand

News

On Tuesday, Trump Says He’ll Be Arrested In a New York Criminal Case

Published

5 seconds ago

on

On Tuesday, Trump Says He'll Be Arrested In a New York Criminal Case

(CTN News) – Truth Social reports that Trump expects to be arrested in the hush money case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels on Tuesday.

He requested that his supporters protest his indictment in New York, Georgia, or federal court for any of the criminal investigations involving campaign payments, election interference, efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, and the keeping of top secret documents. According to his post on Saturday, “Protest, take our nation back! ”

Trump could be indicted next week as the Manhattan district attorney’s office investigates the hush money case.

Trump posted a message on Truth Social referring to himself in the third person without any official confirmation, including the following statement: “The far and away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday.”

Officials in New York have made security preparations for an indictment of Trump.

The grand jury has yet to announce a timeline for its secret work, including any potential indictment vote.

Neither a spokesperson nor a lawyer for said he got any update from prosecutors or communicated with them about his post. However, post cited “illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political district attorney’s office”.

DA’s office declined to comment.

On January 6, 2021, thousands of his extremist supporters invaded Congress to prevent Biden from becoming president.

The Manhattan District Attorney is close to charging Trump.

On Truth Social later he posted: “It’s time!!! It’s time!” slamming the current government. “We are a nation on the verge of world war III led by crooked politicians.”

His residence status has changed from New York to Palm Beach, Florida, where he lives at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

CNN quoted Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg as saying, “There will be protests here” if Trump was indicted in New York.

Trump’s surrender to New York authorities or extradition from Florida would raise questions.

Earlier this year, Bragg announced he was impaneling a grand jury to hear Daniels’ evidence.

In Manhattan earlier this week, Daniels met with investigators to discuss role in a $130,000 payment made to her in 2016 as a dissuasion to go public about allegations she had a sexual liaison with before he became a politician. Trump denies the infidelity.

If charges are filed in this case they would most likely involve state crimes of falsifying business records, which are generally misdemeanors, but could be felonies if they were part of a cover-up.

In 2018, attorneys general charged Cohen with campaign finance crimes over payments to Daniels and Karen McDougal. Payments to Trump amounted to impermissible gifts, they argued.

In 2006-2007, McDougal claimed she had an affair with Trump. His denial.

Consequently, Cohen was disbarred after completing his prison sentence. Trump was not charged by the prosecution.

A Georgia district attorney is investigating whether interfered in the 2020 election.

Trump and his eponymous family business, the Organization, are being sued by the New York attorney general over alleged misrepresentations about assets to get loans and tax benefits.

Trump boasted about sexual aggression toward women on an infamous tape, the judge said earlier this month.

Defamation lawsuits have also been filed against for denial of the alleged rape and his knowledge of Carroll after she described it in a book in 2019.

SEE ALSO:

US Pledges $171 Million in Aid for Venezuelans Impacted by Crisis

China Push for Peace in Ukraine as Biden Screams War Crimes

ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Putin Over War Crimes Against Ukrainian Children
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins