On Tuesday, Trump Says He’ll Be Arrested In a New York Criminal Case

(CTN News) – Truth Social reports that Trump expects to be arrested in the hush money case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels on Tuesday.

He requested that his supporters protest his indictment in New York, Georgia, or federal court for any of the criminal investigations involving campaign payments, election interference, efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, and the keeping of top secret documents. According to his post on Saturday, “Protest, take our nation back! ”

Trump could be indicted next week as the Manhattan district attorney’s office investigates the hush money case.

Trump posted a message on Truth Social referring to himself in the third person without any official confirmation, including the following statement: “The far and away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday.”

Officials in New York have made security preparations for an indictment of Trump.

The grand jury has yet to announce a timeline for its secret work, including any potential indictment vote.

Neither a spokesperson nor a lawyer for said he got any update from prosecutors or communicated with them about his post. However, post cited “illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political district attorney’s office”.

DA’s office declined to comment.

On January 6, 2021, thousands of his extremist supporters invaded Congress to prevent Biden from becoming president.

The Manhattan District Attorney is close to charging Trump.

On Truth Social later he posted: “It’s time!!! It’s time!” slamming the current government. “We are a nation on the verge of world war III led by crooked politicians.”

His residence status has changed from New York to Palm Beach, Florida, where he lives at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

CNN quoted Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg as saying, “There will be protests here” if Trump was indicted in New York.

Trump’s surrender to New York authorities or extradition from Florida would raise questions.

Earlier this year, Bragg announced he was impaneling a grand jury to hear Daniels’ evidence.

In Manhattan earlier this week, Daniels met with investigators to discuss role in a $130,000 payment made to her in 2016 as a dissuasion to go public about allegations she had a sexual liaison with before he became a politician. Trump denies the infidelity.

If charges are filed in this case they would most likely involve state crimes of falsifying business records, which are generally misdemeanors, but could be felonies if they were part of a cover-up.

In 2018, attorneys general charged Cohen with campaign finance crimes over payments to Daniels and Karen McDougal. Payments to Trump amounted to impermissible gifts, they argued.

In 2006-2007, McDougal claimed she had an affair with Trump. His denial.

Consequently, Cohen was disbarred after completing his prison sentence. Trump was not charged by the prosecution.

A Georgia district attorney is investigating whether interfered in the 2020 election.

Trump and his eponymous family business, the Organization, are being sued by the New York attorney general over alleged misrepresentations about assets to get loans and tax benefits.

Trump boasted about sexual aggression toward women on an infamous tape, the judge said earlier this month.

Defamation lawsuits have also been filed against for denial of the alleged rape and his knowledge of Carroll after she described it in a book in 2019.

