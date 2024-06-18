Connect with us

Phuket Lifeguards Report Three Tourist Drownings in Two Days
Phuket Lifeguards Report Three Tourist Drownings in Two Days
Lifeguards in Phuket caution swimmers: File Image

Authorities on Thailand’s resort island of Phuket report an American man and a Thai woman were found dead on Mai Khao beach on Monday, and a Russian man drowned off Phuket’s Surin beach on Sunday.

According to Police, local villagers alerted authorities that two bodies had washed ashore on a beach in Thalang district.

Phuket police identified the deceased American man as Mr. James Newman, 45, the Thai woman as identified as Ms. Waranya, 49, a nurse from Surin. The police officer also did not reveal the relationship between the two.

Investigators discovered no evidence of violence against them, he added. According to preliminary findings, they booked into a hotel in Mai Khao on Sunday.

Phuket police believe the two were swimming when one was washed away from the beach by the strong tide while the other attempted to help but was unsuccessful. The victims bodies were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for autopsies.

Mr. Newman became the second American to drown is Phuket in less than two weeks. Last Tuesday, Mr. James Du Bois was discovered washed ashore at Nai Harn Beach in Muang District (main city) of Phuket.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Russian Mr.Apostolov Aleksei, 64, drowned near Surin Beach in Thalang. Police stated that there were no traces of violence on Aleksei’s body. The Russian man had stayed in a condominium in Tha Lang. His body was also taken to the Vachira Phuket Hospital.

tourists phuket

Tourists Drowning in Phuket

Lifeguards in Phuket have cautioned beach goers to be extremely wary of rough seas and posted red flags on sites deemed hazardous for swimmers. Phuket, a renowned tourist destination in Thailand, has had a disturbing number of drowning deaths. This tropical paradise, famous for its beautiful beaches, draws millions of visitors each year.

But the attraction of its clear waters conceals major perils. Many vacationers overlook the power of rip tides and the unpredictable weather patterns. Lifeguards do their best, but they are frequently understaffed. Warning signs and flags are often ignored or misunderstood, resulting in tragic incidents. The lack of awareness and respect for the ocean’s power is a major contributing element.

Poor swimming ability and alcohol consumption can add to the problem. Local governments have worked to improve safety measures, but the answer lies in better education and tougher enforcement.

Tourists must accept personal responsibility for their safety and obey all cautions. Every drowning death in Phuket serves as a sharp warning that nature’s beauty may suddenly become lethal if not treated with caution and respect.
