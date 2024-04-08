Total Solar Eclipse On April 8: How to Watch Online

(CTN News) – On April 8, an astronomical spectacle is set to captivate skywatchers as a total solar eclipse transforms day into night across North America. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience a total eclipse because they are dramatic and darken the night sky. This is why it is often considered a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

What is a Solar Eclipse?

Solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and blocks the Sun’s light.

If the moon completely covers the sun, a relatively narrow band of shadow travels across Earth’s surface, known as the “path of totality,” which forms a shadow when the moon completely covers the sun.

If the weather and clouds cooperate, individuals who are within this band may be able to observe a total solar eclipse. As the Moon completely covers the Sun in the path of totality, the sky becomes dark, as if it were dawn or dusk.

People not located along the path of totality will only witness a partial eclipse. Depending on how much of the Sun is blocked by the Moon, they will see the sky appear slightly darker than it was before the eclipse.

Total Solar Eclipse Date and Timings:

As of April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will occur. It will be visible across 185 kilometers between Mexico, the US, and Canada. As many as 18 US states will also be able to witness it. However, it will not be visible to skywatchers in India.

As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the total solar eclipse begins at 9:12 p.m. on April 8, totality begins at 10:08 p.m. on April 9, 2024, and concludes at 2:22 a.m. on April 9, 2024. After totality passes over Mexico’s Pacific coast, it will leave Maine at approximately 1:30 p.m. PDT.

Total Solar Eclipse Duration

The spectacle will last approximately four minutes in total. According to NASA, the peak spectacle is expected to last as long as four minutes and 27 seconds in the path of total darkness.

According to Great American Eclipse, the duration of totality will be up to 4 minutes and 27 seconds, almost double the duration of The Great American Eclipse of August 21, 2017. Most places along the centerline (path of totality) will experience totality durations between 3.5 and 4 minutes.

How To Safely View the Eclipse?

If you stare at any portion of the Sun, no matter how small, it will produce sufficient light to damage individual retinal cells. Skygazers worldwide have been advised to wear protective eyewear, such as licensed eclipse glasses, during the eclipse’s partial phases. Failure to do so can cause permanent damage to your eye’s retina or even blindness.

Total Solar Eclipse: How To Watch It Online?

If you cannot attend the event in person, you can watch the solar eclipse via NASA’s live stream. NASA will begin its live stream on April 8 at 5:00 pm GMT (10:30 pm IST) and continue until 8:00 pm GMT (1:30 am IST).

Furthermore, during the broadcast, NASA will provide telescope views of the eclipse from several locations along the path.

Additionally, timeanddate.com will livestream the total solar eclipse on its YouTube channel beginning at 4:30pm GMT (10:00pm IST) on April 8 on its YouTube channel.