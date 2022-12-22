Toronto Police Charge Eight Teenage Girls With Killing a Man In The City

Connect with us

4 hours ago

(CTN News) – Police in Canada have charged eight teenage girls with the murder of a 59-year-old man in Toronto.

It is suspected that the five girls, aged between 13 and 16, stabbed the victim in what police describe as a “swarm” that occurred just after midnight local time on Sunday night.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was living in a shelter for the homeless at the time of the attack and had been there for several years.

Earlier this week, Toronto mayor John Tory issued a statement saying that he was “deeply disturbed” by the case.

After finding the man with stab wounds shortly after midnight on Sunday, a group of bystanders called emergency services. Detective Sergeant Terry Browne told reporters that bystanders alerted emergency services about the situation.

It was later revealed that the victim had died in hospital shortly after moving into sheltered housing only a few days earlier.

As a result of the attack, three girls were arrested near the scene. Their identities are protected under Canadian law. A number of weapons were seized as a result of the arrests.

Detective Sergeant Terry Browne told reporters that they had met through social media and that three of them had previously been in contact with the police.

There is no way for us to know how or why they met that evening and why the destination for their meeting was downtown Toronto.

Police believe that the two of them were involved in a previous altercation the same evening, he added.

The victim was stabbed in the stomach by a resident of a nearby homeless shelter. This resident tried to protect her when the girls approached her asking for alcohol, according to CBC Toronto.

It wasn’t clear to me whether they had knives or not. I was just scared at the time,” she said, describing how she walked away from the attackers and sought refuge in the shelter after they started attacking.

The young age of the suspects and the number of people alleged to have been involved in this crime are extremely concerning to me,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory in a statement.

As I grieve the loss of this man, my thoughts are with his friends and all those who knew him during this difficult time,” he said.

How much are police paid in Toronto?

How much does a Police Officer at Toronto Police Service make? The typical Toronto Police Service Police Officer salary is $112,018 per year. Police Officer salaries at Toronto Police Service can range from $62,794 – $124,084 per year.

