Connect with us

News

Rare, Long-Lasting Tornado Tears Through Mississippi, Killing At Least 23
Advertisement

News World News

UN Head Says Human Survival Depends On Proper Water Management

Tech News

Grindr, LGBTQ+ Dating App, Issues Warning For Egyptian Users

News Crime Regional News

5 Injured, 3 Dead in Multiple Shootings in Central Thailand

News

Bank of England Raises Interest Rates as Inflation Surges in the UK

News

Thailand on High Alert as Monkeypox Cases Rise to 18

News Asia News

North Korea Stated Its Cruise Missile To Be Part Of Nuclear Attack Simulations

Health News

Abortion Laws In Thailand: Current Regulations And Social Context

News

China Introduces New Power Structure to Tightens Grip on Data, Tech, and Finance

News

NDMA Releases Report on Damages and Losses in Pakistan Earthquake

News

Protests Erupt Across the U.S. Amid Internet Shutdown in India and Manhunt for Activist

News

What You Need to Know about Candida auris, its Symptoms and Spread in Hospitals

News

Thailand Welcomes Ramadan with Muslim-Friendly Tourism Initiatives

News

Airports of Thailand Announces $1 Billion Expansion Plan for Don Mueang Airport

News

NWS Confirms Tornado Damaged Buildings Near Los Angeles

News

Biden Invites 120 Global Leaders for 2023 Summit for Democracy

News Asia News

North Korea Launched Cruise Missiles Towards The Sea As Allies Stage Drills

News

Biden Administration Unveils Two New National Monuments in Texas and Nevada

News

Thailand’s General Election Will be Held on May 14

News

Saudi Arabia Officially Announces Ramadan To Begin On Thursday

News

Rare, Long-Lasting Tornado Tears Through Mississippi, Killing At Least 23

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Rare, Long-Lasting Tornado Tears Through Mississippi, Killing At Least 23

(CTN News) – Due to a rare, long-track tornado that swept through western Mississippi on Friday night, at least 23 people were killed and thousands of homes left without power.

As a result of last night’s tornadoes, 23 people have been confirmed dead, dozens have been injured, and four are still missing, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Many local and state search and rescue teams have continued to work this morning. A number of assets have been deployed to assist those who have been affected.”

It is estimated that a tornado touched down in Rolling Fork, about one hour’s drive from Jackson, Miss., at approximately 8 p.m. According to Lance Perrilloux, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, it occurred around 8 p.m. local time.

As the twister moved northeast, Silver City, Black Hawk, and Winona were upended. As a result of the severe weather, golf ball-sized hail was also produced.

Perrilloux described the tornado as “very rare” because it spanned nearly 170 miles and lasted for over an hour.

As a result of its longevity and strength over a period of time, it is one of the only tornadoes we have seen in recorded Mississippi history, he stated to NPR.

Mississippi may have also been hit by at least one other, weaker tornado, as per Perrilloux, but it has not yet been confirmed.

In a press conference on Saturday morning, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves stated that search and rescue operations are continuing.

There will be a deep sense of loss in these towns for the rest of time, he said. We ask you to pray for God’s protection over all those who have lost family or friends.

Rolling Fork is located in Sharkey County, where at least 13 people have died, according to the Associated Press. It has been reported by ABC News that five more people have been killed in Carroll County and Monroe County, which are located northeast of Rolling Fork.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper Jose Watson also confirmed another death in Silver City in a Facebook live video.

According to PowerOutage.us, more than 81,000 customers had lost power as of Saturday morning in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

It was a top priority to rescue those who were injured by the tornado, according to Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker to WJTV.

There has been a great deal of damage,” Walker stated. Several people are still trapped in their homes, and we are working to get them out and to the hospital as soon as possible.

It was reported that roofs in Hamilton in Marion County were damaged, trees were downed, and power lines were downed, according to Al.com.

SEE ALSO:

5 Injured, 3 Dead in Multiple Shootings in Central Thailand

UN Head Says Human Survival Depends On Proper Water Management

Bank of England Raises Interest Rates as Inflation Surges in the UK
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins