Rare, Long-Lasting Tornado Tears Through Mississippi, Killing At Least 23

(CTN News) – Due to a rare, long-track tornado that swept through western Mississippi on Friday night, at least 23 people were killed and thousands of homes left without power.

As a result of last night’s tornadoes, 23 people have been confirmed dead, dozens have been injured, and four are still missing, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Many local and state search and rescue teams have continued to work this morning. A number of assets have been deployed to assist those who have been affected.”

It is estimated that a tornado touched down in Rolling Fork, about one hour’s drive from Jackson, Miss., at approximately 8 p.m. According to Lance Perrilloux, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, it occurred around 8 p.m. local time.

As the twister moved northeast, Silver City, Black Hawk, and Winona were upended. As a result of the severe weather, golf ball-sized hail was also produced.

Perrilloux described the tornado as “very rare” because it spanned nearly 170 miles and lasted for over an hour.

As a result of its longevity and strength over a period of time, it is one of the only tornadoes we have seen in recorded Mississippi history, he stated to NPR.

Mississippi may have also been hit by at least one other, weaker tornado, as per Perrilloux, but it has not yet been confirmed.

In a press conference on Saturday morning, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves stated that search and rescue operations are continuing.

There will be a deep sense of loss in these towns for the rest of time, he said. We ask you to pray for God’s protection over all those who have lost family or friends.

Rolling Fork is located in Sharkey County, where at least 13 people have died, according to the Associated Press. It has been reported by ABC News that five more people have been killed in Carroll County and Monroe County, which are located northeast of Rolling Fork.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper Jose Watson also confirmed another death in Silver City in a Facebook live video.

According to PowerOutage.us, more than 81,000 customers had lost power as of Saturday morning in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

It was a top priority to rescue those who were injured by the tornado, according to Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker to WJTV.

There has been a great deal of damage,” Walker stated. Several people are still trapped in their homes, and we are working to get them out and to the hospital as soon as possible.

It was reported that roofs in Hamilton in Marion County were damaged, trees were downed, and power lines were downed, according to Al.com.

SEE ALSO:

5 Injured, 3 Dead in Multiple Shootings in Central Thailand