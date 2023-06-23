Titanic Deep Sea Sub Destroyed in ‘Catastrophic Implosion,’ All 5 Aboard Dead

The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Thursday that a deep-sea submersible carrying five people on a mission to the century-old Titanic wreckage was discovered in parts after a “catastrophic implosion” that killed everyone aboard.

On Thursday morning, a robotic diving vehicle deployed from a Canadian ship discovered a debris field from the submersible Titan on the seabed some 1,600 feet (488 metres) from the bow of the Titanic, 2 1/2 miles (4 km) beneath the surface, in a remote corner of the North Atlantic, according to US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger.

The Titan, managed by OceanGate Expeditions in the United States, had been missing since it lost communication with its surface support ship on Sunday morning, approximately an hour and 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour dive to the world’s most famous shipwreck.

Five main parts of the Titan, including the vessel’s tail cone and two sections of the pressure hull, were discovered in the debris field left after its disintegration, according to Coast Guard officials. There was no indication of whether or not human remains were discovered.

“The debris field here is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vehicle,” said Mauger.

Even before the Coast Guard’s news conference, OceanGate issued a statement indicating that none of the five personnel aboard the Titan survived, including the company’s founder and CEO, Stockton Rush, who was operating the Titan.

The four others were British billionaire and adventurer Hamish Harding, 58; Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son Suleman, both British nationals; and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, a French oceanographer and renowned Titanic expert.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, as well as a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” according to the business. “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time.”

Rescue crews from various countries had spent days scouring the broad seas with planes and ships for any sign of the Titan.

The intense global media coverage of the hunt has largely eclipsed the aftermath of a considerably larger maritime calamity caused by the wreck of a migrant ship off the coast of Greece last week, which killed hundreds of people.



Mauger stated that it was too early to speculate about Titan’s demise. According to Mauger, the search operation had sonar buoys in the region for more than three days without detecting any loud, violent noise that would have been made when the submersible imploded.

However, the proximity of the debris field to the shipwreck and the time range of the final connection with the Titan seems to indicate that the breakdown occurred around the end of the Titan’s descent on Sunday.

Separately, the US Navy stated that an investigation of its own acoustic data had revealed “an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion” near the location of the submersible when communications were lost.

“While not definitive, this information was immediately shared” with search mission leaders, according to a senior Navy officer reported by the Wall Street Journal.

According to the Journal, which cited unidentified US defence officials, the sound was detected by a top-secret device designed to detect hostile submarines.

In an interview with Reuters on Thursday, James Cameron, who directed the Oscar-winning film “Titanic” and has personally visited the wreck in submersibles, said he learnt of the acoustic findings within a day and knew what it meant.

“I sent emails to everyone I knew, saying we’d lost some friends.” The submarine had exploded. It’s currently on the bottom in parts. “I sent it out Monday morning,” he explained.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, sonar buoys dropped by planes picked up some sounds that gave optimism that the Titan was still intact and that her passengers were alive and trying to communicate by hammering on the hull.

However, officials stated that the sound research was inconclusive and that the noises were most likely caused by something else.

“There doesn’t appear to be any connection between the noises and the location on the sea floor,” Mauger said Thursday.

According to Mauger, robotic vessels on the seafloor will continue to collect evidence, but it is unclear whether collecting the victims’ remains will be possible given the nature of the disaster and the severe conditions at such depths.

The search became more frantic on Thursday, when the submersible’s estimated 96-hour air supply was due to run out assuming the Titan remained intact, a countdown that proved ineffective.

The RMS Titanic, which hit an iceberg and sank during its maiden voyage in 1912, killing over 1,500 people on board, is located about 900 miles (1,450 kilometres) east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and 400 miles (640 kilometres) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland.

According to the company’s website, the submarine excursion to the wreck, which has been running since 2021, costs $250,000 per person.

In 2018, concerns regarding Titan’s safety were highlighted during a symposium of submersible industry professionals, as well as in a lawsuit filed by OceanGate’s former head of marine operations, which was settled later that year.

The massive search spanned over 10,000 square miles of ocean. The deployment of two specialised deep-sea robot vehicles on Thursday extended the search deeper into the ocean’s depths, where great pressure and pitch-black darkness hindered the job.

The fate of the tourist submarine drew worldwide attention, in part because of the Titanic mythos. For a century, the “unsinkable” British passenger liner has inspired both nonfiction and fiction tales, including a blockbuster 1997 film that reignited popular interest in the story.