Tillis Differs from GOP Colleagues in Jackson Confirmation

Dick Durbin, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Ketanji Brown Jackson that one of the special guests who attended the confirmation hearing was the woman who cleans his office at night.

She told me soon after she arrived in this room today how wonderful it was. However, she asked my staff: ‘Why are some people so mean?’”

According to Durbin, senators on his side of the aisle are not mean. However, he began the hearing Wednesday by saying some of his Republican colleagues were using it to showcase talking points for the November election.