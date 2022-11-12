Threesome Scandal Get Public Airing in Thailand

An attorney for a business couple accused of forcing a female employee to have a intimate threesome with them in exchange for debt forgiveness of a Bt500,000 has denied coercion, claiming it was consensual following the woman’s long affair with the wife.

At a press conference at a Chon Buri hotel on Thursday night, Attorney Ekkasit Srisung responded to the allegations against his clients.

The plaintiff is former employee of the business couple who own a logistics company in Chon Buri province.

He denied the woman’s claims that she was raped and forcibly detained. The plaintiff had an affair with the woman.

The attorney claims that the husband discovered the woman had a long-running intimate relationship with his wife and that he had advanced her at least Bt500,000 in cash and valuables.

Before the husband discovered the affair earlier this year, it had been going on for 5-6 years.

According to attorney Mr. Ekkasit, the husband then gave his wife’s lover the option of returning all money and goods obtained from his wife or living together as a threesome, one man and two women.

He claimed that their sexual relationship was mutual.

The three had travelled throughout Thailand and to other countries, including Singapore. They’d stayed in five-star hotels in Pattaya and Bangkok. They openly took photos of themselves together while dining out.

They also shared a bed. According to the lawyer, there was no illegal detention, as claimed.

On week, the woman accused the couple of forcing her to have sexual relations with them in exchange for a Bt500,000 debt forgiveness.

Attorney Mr. Phaisarn Ruangrit took her to the Central Investigation Bureau’s complaint centre and requested legal action over the threesome contract.

Mr. Phaisarn claims that his client worked for the couple, got to know the wife well, becoming very close.

Whenever his client encountered financial difficulties, the woman assisted her with loans totalling Bt500,000.

When the husband discovered their affair, he forced his client to enter into a threesome in exchange for debt forgiveness.

According to Mr. Phaisarn, the husband threatened to sue her for ten million baht if she did not agree. Mr. Phaisarn described the contract as “tantamount to slavery.”

Mr. Phaisarn also stated that his client identified as a man, making the trio “hellish” for her.

The lawyer for the couple told a different story about the alleged “contract.”

Mr. Ekkasit stated that the woman told the couple that she was afraid of being sued for having relations with the man’s wife because they had registered their marriage, he explained that she wanted a contract to protect herself.

According to the lawyer, the contract was made in consent of all three parties, denying that it was comparable to slavery, saying his clients were prepared to go to court to fight the case.

He called a press conference to explain the situation clearly, as society would otherwise hear only one side and draw incorrect conclusions.

He believed the case could be settled amicably because everyone involved was “family.” They should sit down and talk to work out their differences.

Her Attorney Mr. Ekkasit stated that he attempted to contact the woman via Line chat but that she did not respond. He stated that his clients found the situation extremely stressful and that the woman’s allegation of sexual abuse harmed their reputation.

On Friday, the lawyer said he would meet with police investigators working on the case.

Pol Maj Gen Sarut Khwaengsopha, commander of the CIB’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, said on Friday that a panel had been formed to investigate the complaint and that the couple would be summoned to give their side of the story.

On Thursday, the complainant was questioned.

Pol Maj Gen Sarut said It was too early to tell whether any legal charges would be filed. It was a delicate case that needed to be handled carefully and may take some time.

He had gone over the contract and its specifics. According to Pol Maj Gen Sarut, the contract was immoral and believed it could not be legally enforced.