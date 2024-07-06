The Vatican banished the archbishop for referring to Pope Francis as a “servant of Satan.”

(CTN News) – The Vatican has excommunicated an archbishop who is exceedingly reactionary after he was found guilty of schism, as per the verdict that was issued by the Vatican.

When an individual withdraws their submission to the Pope or his Catholic subjects, they are committing schism, which is regarded as one of the most heinous offenses in canon law.



From 2011 to 2016, Carlo Maria Vigano served as the Vatican’s ambassador to the United States of America. He maintained that position until 2016. He maintained this position until 2016. This was the method by which he served from that moment until 2016. Nevertheless, in 2018, the year in question, he fled into hiding.

Pope Francis was cognizant of the sexual misconduct committed by Cardinal Theodore McCarrick of the United States of America in response to his accusations; however, he did not take any action to address the issue.





Additionally, Vigano advised the Pope to relinquish his role as Secretary of State, referring to him as a “servant of Satan” and a “false prophet.” Vigano urged the Pope to abdicate from his position. Vigano suggested in his remarks that the Pope should tender his resignation from his position.

A statement issued by the Vatican’s doctrinal office on Friday announced that the 83-year-old individual had been excommunicated. The term “excommunicated” can also be used to refer to being expelled from a religious congregation.

The statement asserts that his prior statements were unequivocal in indicating that he did not intend to “recognize and submit” to the leader of the Roman Catholic Church of the United States. This was demonstrated by the statement. This fact was referenced in the statement.

Vigano was also accused of neglecting to acknowledge the legality of the liberal modifications that the church implemented in the 1960s, as per the second point. The church implemented these modifications. The church’s involvement was essential in the process of implementing these modifications.

The official declaration stated that “the Most Reverend Carlo Maria Vigano was found guilty of the reserved delict (violation of the law) of schism.” This was a contravention of the law. At the conclusion of the criminal case proceedings, this declaration was issued.

As an outcome of his excommunication, Vigano is no longer considered a member of the church. Because of this, he is unable to participate in or receive any of the sacraments that the church provides, including communion.



Despite the fact that the judgment was signed by the head of the office of Doctrine of the Faith rather than the Pope himself, as is customary, it is highly improbable that the punishment was administered without the Pope’s assent. This event has occurred, despite the fact that the Pope was not present to sign the verdict.

His response on X, where he has been writing on a regular basis while he has been concealing, did not include an apology.

Vigano appealed to Catholics to lend their support by citing a scripture from Jesus that is contained in the New Testament. The website X published Vigano’s response. The declaration states that “the stones themselves will begin to shout” if they continue to remain mute. The statement specifies the following.

Vigano has been successful in cultivating a robust following among ultra-conservatives who subscribe to beliefs that are relatively similar to his own over the course of his career.

In order to achieve this, he has dedicated time to the investigation of a variety of conspiracy theories and has referred to the coronavirus outbreak as the “Great Reset.”

One month ago, he published a post on X that demonstrated his contempt for the Vatican’s actions against him. In his post, he underscored his contempt for. The same article also contained the accusation that Pope Francis is the representative of a church that is “welcoming to gay people, advocating for immigration, and being environmentally sustainable.”

