Connect with us

News

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a Tennessee case About Gender-Affirming Care.
Advertisement

News

Officials in Minnesota warn that the Rapidan Dam is in "Imminent Failure Condition."

News

Chinese Hackers RedJuliett Hit Taiwanese Organizations: Cybersecurity Firm

News

Thailand Finance Minister Believes GDP Growth Would be Boosted to 3% this Year

News

Modi Calls for 'Consensus' As Indian Parliament Meets After Elections.

News

Local Community Shocked by Child Abuse Incident in Thailand

News Regional News

High School Student Dies After Being Electrocuted By School Water Dispenser

News

Thailand: A Top Global MICE Destination Generating Over 1.2 Trillion Baht

News

Thailand Approves 164 Billion Baht for Final Double-Track Railway Routes

News

North London Homeowner Discovers Cannabis Farm and 10 Tonnes of Soil in Family Home

News

Thailand Introduces "Dee-Delivery" Regulations to Enhance Consumer Protection for Online Shoppers

News

Fire Damages 100 Million Baht at Famous Temple in Chiang Rai

News

Thailand is Expecting Flash Floods and Strong Winds

News

China and France Launch Satellite to Study the Universe's Mightiest Explosions

News

Thai Prime Minister Advocates for Legalizing Casinos and Nuclear Power

News

King of Bhutan Honored with Seven Thai University Doctorates

News

Supreme Court Rules Against California Woman in Immigration Case Involving Husband’s Tattoos

News

Chinese Scientists Develop AI-Powered Sex Dolls Using ChatGPT Technology

News

98 Indians Die During Hajj in Saudi Arabia

News

Thailand's Industrial Estates Strengthen Flood Defences to Prevent Repeat of 2011 Losses

News

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a Tennessee case About Gender-Affirming Care.

Published

3 hours ago

on

Supreme Court
(Photo: Liam James Doyle/NPR)

(CTN News) – The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments from Tennessee families, physicians, and the state attorney general on whether restrictions limiting gender-affirming care for minors are constitutionally protected by the Constitution.

According to the current status of the case, it is likely that a judgment will be presented in the coming months regarding whether or not transgender youth throughout the country will be able to access the treatment that they will need, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender youth.

Nevertheless, the Supreme Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit ruled last year that Tennessee and Kentucky could continue to enforce their bans while legal challenges made in both states go through the Supreme Court system.

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to consider the case.

It was decided that the law does not discriminate on the basis of gender in its ruling, as it cited the Dobbs decision, which ended the federal right to abortion, arguing that the law is not discriminatory based on gender. As Tennessee attorney general Jonathan Skrmetti came out in support of the ruling, he described it as a victory for democracy as well as a victory for the people of Tennessee.

According to Skrmetti, “I am looking forward to the US Supreme Court returning home later this year to decide this matter in a manner that is satisfactory to me. In this case, the Supreme Court will bring much-needed clarity to whether gender identity is protected by the Constitution in a special manner.

The ACLU and Lambda Legal filed a petition with the Supreme Court in November of last year seeking to review the lower Supreme Court decision and to require the Supreme Court to issue a reversal.

According to the petition, delaying this Supreme Court review will only result in transgender adolescents, their parents and their doctors being subjected to a patchwork of inconsistent laws and legal standards that make it difficult to provide them with the best medical care possible.

This lawsuit is being brought against Brian Williams by his transgender daughter who is one of the plaintiffs and signed on on behalf of her in this lawsuit.

The subject matter of this discussion is an event that is taking place right now, not something you might hear about on the news or read about somewhere else. Likewise, this has occurred to our family, as well as to other families, who are lacking the resources to afford the same type of life as we do, which is why I am no different.

The interviewer stated that he thought it was very frustrating and that it was just a matter of time before the situation deteriorated further. Despite the fact that I believe that most people do not understand transgender people, I also believe that many would like to eliminate them from our society as well. My heart is aching because of this.” As a result, I am in great pain.”

There are also a number of other professionals who have joined the lawsuit in addition to medical professionals.

Many doctors, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the American Counseling Association, have endorsed gender-affirming treatments, such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers.

We must have some form of legal guidance in place in order to ensure we are following the law, so that this does not end up like abortion, where it is state by state and truly a mess, according to Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi.

In accordance with the Supreme Court’s schedule, the case is expected to be heard by the high court in the fall.

SEE ALSO:

Officials in Minnesota warn that the Rapidan Dam is in “Imminent Failure Condition.”

Chinese Hackers RedJuliett Hit Taiwanese Organizations: Cybersecurity Firm

Modi Calls for ‘Consensus’ As Indian Parliament Meets After Elections.
Related Topics:

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading