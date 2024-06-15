The Supreme Court Overturns Obama-Era Bans On Bump Stocks

(CTN News) – Earlier this week, the US Supreme Court ruled that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives overreached itself by outlawing bump stocks.

Bumps are gadgets that convert usually lawful semi-automatic rifles into illegal machine guns. As a result, the federal authorities decided to lift the prohibition on bump stocks. The three liberal judges expressed their intense disapproval of the ruling, which resulted in a 6-3 vote.

For the conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court.

Justice Clarence Thomas noted that a semi-automatic rifle with a bump stock is not regarded as a “machine gun.” This is because the statute stipulates that the firearm must only discharge one shot “by a single function of the trigger.”

He then stated that, even while it was able to, it would not carry out the operation “automatically.” He said that the ATF’s classification of bump stocks as machine guns was an abuse of its statutory authority.

The provision under review in this case was adopted by “the Congress that enacted” and, according to Justice Samuel Alito, “would not have seen any material difference between a machinegun and a semiautomatic rifle equipped with a bumpstock.”

This declaration was made in relation to the fact that the relevant bill was Supreme Court signed into law. However, we are required to abide by the statute because its language is simple and easy to grasp. Furthermore, he pointed out that Congress could change the law if it so chose.

The question of whether a bump stock may turn a semi-automatic rifle into a machine gun was presented to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court says in its decision that it doesn’t.

In the course of an eleven-minute shooting spree in Las Vegas, sixty individuals lost their lives and four hundred were injured. The offender used a variety of guns that had bump stocks added to them. In 2018, the ATF was given instructions by President Trump to ban both the ownership and sale of bump stocks.

Machine gun prohibition has been taken into consideration by the United States of America since 1934, over a century ago. Two successive revisions of the National Firearms Act have been made by Congress to include the requirement that machine gun parts be deemed machine weapons.

Following the enactment of the law, the government forced the owner of an Austin, Texas gun store who had obtained the case to turn over two bump stocks. The Supreme Court concurred with him in a decision rendered on Friday, ruling that the bump stock ban was sufficiently severe to justify the prohibition.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor charged that the conservative majority was ignoring the facts of gun violence and made it more difficult to enact laws meant to stop homicide by writing a letter she had prepared for the dissenters.

She also charged that the majority was Supreme Court making it harder to put laws into place meant to stop homicides. She stated unequivocally that the “majority’s artificially narrow definition hamstrings the Government’s efforts to keep machineguns from gunmen like the Las Vegas shooter.”

Sotomayor wrote in her essay, “I refer to a bird that walks, swims, and quacks like a duck as a duck.” United States Vice President Joe Biden expressed his displeasure with the decision in a statement, quoting himself as stating, “Americans should not have to live in fear of this mass devastation.”

“I call on Congress to ban bump stocks, pass an assault weapon ban, and take additional action to save lives – send me a bill and I will sign it immediately,” he responded to the issue that was posed.

There is very little to no chance that Congress will pass such a proposal, if any at all.

