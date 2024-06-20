The Families Of Those Killed In A Boeing Disaster Are Suing The Airline For $25 Billion.

(CTN News)- Family members of those who were killed in the crash of the Boeing 737 MAX submitted a petition to the authorities in the United States on Wednesday in order to ask for the government to take action.

In the petition, they requested that the authorities impose a punishment of up to $24.8 billion on the aviation giant and that they proceed with criminal prosecution.

Boeing’s Chief Executive Officer, Dave Calhoun.

Acknowledged the “gravity” of the company’s safety difficulties and was successful in convincing a congressional commission in the United States that the corporation was making progress on the matter with regard to safety.

We have reached the end of the first day since Calhoun certified that this action was being conducted, and it is the end of the second day.

Members of the families of those who had passed away as a result of the crashes that occurred with the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in 2018 and 2019 were seated behind him in the audience, and they were carrying photographs of the individuals who had passed away.

“It is legally justified and in the best interest of the families of the victims to impose a fine of more than $24 billion as a maximum sanction,” stated Paul Cassell, an attorney representing the families, in a letter delivered to the Department of Justice of the United States of America.

Cassell’s statement was included in the letter. In his explanation to the press, Cassell stated, “Because the crime committed by Boeing is the most lethal corporate crime in the history of the world.”

As part of the 32-page paper, there is a breakdown of the calculations used to arrive at the amount requested. The paper provides a detailed explanation of these calculations.

It suggests that the aerospace company Boeing “should be fined the maximum — $24,780,000,000 — with perhaps $14,000,000,000 to $22,000,000,000,000,000 of the fine suspended on the condition that Boeing devotes those suspended funds to an independent corporate monitor and related improvements in compliance and safety programmes as identified below.”

Boeing’s Board of Directors should meet with the families.”

Following the completion of the statement, it was mentioned that this was the case.

As an additional point of interest, the families are of the opinion that the government ought to promptly “launch criminal prosecutions of the responsible corporate officials at Boeing at the time of the two crashes.” Specifically, this is the viewpoint that they have brought up.

During the years 2018 and 2019, there were a total of 346 people who lost their lives as a result of incidents that took place in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Both countries have experienced the occurrence of these accidents at the same time. Following recent complaints regarding the manufacturing process and safety of Boeing aircraft, the company is currently being subjected to a higher level of examination as a result of recent complaints. It is also at a time when Boeing is expected to be under increased scrutiny as a result of this announcement.

There was an incident that took place on January 5 in which a 737 MAX flown by Alaska Airlines was forced to make an emergency landing after a fuselage panel fell off in the middle of flight. As a result of this incident, the aviation giant has once again been in the spotlight with reference to the incident.

