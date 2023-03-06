Connect with us

The Best Airports In The World: A Look At The ACI's Airport Service Quality Awards
Best Airports In The World

(CTN NEWS) – Airports are often considered one of the most stressful places on earth. However, some airports do their best to make the experience as smooth and comfortable as possible.

The Airport Council International (ACI) releases an annual list of the best airports in the world based on the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the ASQ Awards and the best airports in the world that made it to the top of the list.

What Are the Airport Service Quality Awards?

The Airport Service Quality Awards initiative by ACI aims to recognize airports that provide the best customer experience.

The awards are based on a survey of passengers who rate their experience at the airport across various categories, such as check-in, security, cleanliness, and overall airport experience.

The ASQ survey is conducted at over 300 airports worldwide, and the results are compiled into a comprehensive report highlighting the best airports in different categories.

Singapore Changi Airport is one of the world’s best large airports, and it earns high marks for its dedicated staff and its ease of navigation. / Adobe Stock

The Top Best Airports in the World

The ASQ Awards recognize airports across various categories, such as by region, by size, and by service quality. Here are the top airports in the world that won awards in different categories:

Best Airport by Region

  • Africa: Cape Town International Airport
  • Asia-Pacific: Seoul Incheon International Airport
  • Europe: Rome Fiumicino Airport
  • Middle East: Queen Alia International Airport
  • North America: Indianapolis International Airport
  • Latin America and the Caribbean: Jose Joaquin de Olmedo International Airport

Best Small Airport

  • North America: Ottawa/Macdonald-Cartier International Airport
  • Europe: Cork Airport

Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Best Medium Airport

  • Africa: Durban King Shaka International Airport
  • Asia-Pacific: Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
  • Europe: Krakow John Paul II International Airport
  • Middle East: Muscat International Airport
  • North America: Halifax Stanfield International Airport
  • Latin America and the Caribbean: Guayaquil International Airport

Best Large Airport

  • Africa: Cairo International Airport
  • Asia-Pacific: Seoul Incheon International Airport
  • Europe: Rome Fiumicino Airport
  • Middle East: Hamad International Airport
  • North America: Indianapolis International Airport
  • Latin America and the Caribbean: Punta Cana International Airport

Best Airport by Service Quality

  • Africa: Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport
  • Asia-Pacific: Seoul Incheon International Airport
  • Europe: Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport
  • Middle East: Muscat International Airport
  • North America: Indianapolis International Airport
  • Latin America and the Caribbean: Cancun International Airport

Adobe Stock

What Makes These Airports Stand Out?

The airports that make it to the top of the ASQ Awards have a few things in common. Firstly, they invest in infrastructure and technology to provide a seamless travel experience.

This includes features such as self-service kiosks, mobile check-in, and automated security screening. Secondly, they prioritize customer service and staff training to ensure passengers feel welcome and comfortable.

Finally, they prioritize cleanliness and maintenance to ensure the airport is well-maintained and clutter-free.

Conclusion

Air travel can be stressful, but the airports that make it to the top of the ASQ Awards are doing their best to make the experience as smooth and comfortable as possible.

These airports invest in technology, customer service, and cleanliness to provide a seamless travel experience for their passengers.

If you plan to travel soon, consider flying through one of these top-rated airports to experience the best airport service quality.

