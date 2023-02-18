Connect with us

News Food

Watch: Thailand’s Unique Dish Black Noodles Goes Viral, This Unique Thai Dish Has Left The Internet Confused
Advertisement

News

Thailand Introduces New Lotteries in Digital and Physical Formats

News

Colorado Springs Will Gain 400 Jobs

News Asia News

Kuno National Park: India Receives 12 Cheetahs From South Africa

News Business

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Plans To Float 4% Of Its Shares

News

Thailand's Economic Growth Slowed More than Expected in the fourth Quarter of 2022

News

Experts Rush to Investigate Marburg Virus Vaccinations as Epidemic Emerges in Equatorial Guinea

News Asia News

North Korean Leader Kim Watches Soccer Match With Daughter

News World News

Airport Strike in Germany Leave 300,000 People Stranded

News

Portugal Ends Its Controversial "Golden Visa", Restricting Airbnb Rentals

News Politics

Thailand's Prime Minister to Dissolve Parliament for May 7th Elections

News

Ex-Memphis Officers Plead Not Guilty Involved In Tyre Nichols' Death

News Asia News

Karachi Police Chief Office Attack Kills 7 In Hours-Long Gunbattle

News Asia News

Japanese Government Considers Raising The Age Of Consent From 13

News News Asia

Indian Tax Department Suspects BBC Of Tax Evasion

News News Asia

Indian Child Marriage Crackdown Causes Distress To Families

News

NM Cattle Growers Oppose Airborne Shooting Of Feral Cows

News

LIV Golf Loses Antitrust Case Against PGA Tour

News

Thai Royal Family Donates Relief Supplies to Turkey Earthquake Victims

News

WHO Warns of Potential Bird Flu Pandemic: Should Humanity Be Concerned?

News

Watch: Thailand’s Unique Dish Black Noodles Goes Viral, This Unique Thai Dish Has Left The Internet Confused

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Watch Thailand’s Unique Dish Black Noodles Goes Viral, This Unique Thai Dish Has Left The Internet Confused

(CTN News) – Last year, strange culinary trends went popular. Keeping with the theme, in one case, social media users were astounded by Thailand’s “unique street food” while we were still trying to make sense of the bizarre food pairings or recover from the awful gastronomic experiences.

Instagram user Our Collection shared a video of a lady in Thailand preparing pasta with black noodles. In a pan, the lady can be seen adding strange black noodles.

Then she covers them with what seems to be salt. Then, after adding veggies and other materials to the pan, she cooks the food.

She properly blends the spaghetti with all the other ingredients when it’s time to serve it before plating it.

“UNIQUE Street Food of Thailand” was written in the video’s caption. Since being posted on February 1, the video has received over five million views and a quarter of a million likes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Our Collection (@ourcollecti0n)

Many people referred to the pasta as “venom noodles” since they noticed how much it resembled the Marvel character “Venom.”

Some said that it seemed difficult to consume the meal. The video is thought to be from Bangkok since the person included the city’s name in the hashtag while sharing it.

One user mistook the noodles for worms. He said, “I was waiting for the noodles to start crawling.”

Another individual said, “That’s black squid ink pasta, but it looks delicious.”

Another individual said, “Disgusting.”

The words “Clean, tasty nutritious” were added by someone.

One guy said, “Desi Khana se sb se finest (Desi cuisine is the greatest).”

Related CTN News:

A Healthy Lifestyle Has 4 Pillars, Explains Expert

Fluoride: What You Need to Know for Healthy Teeth 

Marijuana Improves Sex And Could Help Close the Sexual Desire Gap Between Men & Women
Related Topics:
Continue Reading