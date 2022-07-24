26.5 C
Thailand’s Prince Bhisadej Rajani Passed Away

By Arsi Mughal
(CTN News) – A Facebook post from MC Chulcherm Yugala reports that Prince Bhisadej Rajani passed away at Siriraj hospital at 3 am this morning (Saturday) at the age of 100.

Prince Bhisadej, a great grandson of King Rama 4, was a close friend of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during the reign of his elder brother, King Ananda Mahidol.

King Bhumibol established the Royal Foundation in 1969 to encourage hill tribe people to switch from opium poppy cultivation to other cash crops in the campaign against illegal narcotics.

During his tenure as president of the foundation, Prince Bhisadej advised hill tribe people on growing alternative crops, such as strawberries, peaches, plums, and vegetables.

A member of the Highland Agricultural Research Committee, he also served as president of the Thai-UN hill tribe economic development project.

Thais respected Prince Bhisadej for his dedication and contributions during King Bhumibol’s reign.

