Thailand’s LGBTQ Couples Push for Same-Sex Marriage on Valentine’s Day

(CTN News) – Yesterday, on Valentine’s Day, Thailand’s LGBTQ couples advocated for marriage equality.

In Bangkok and Ayutthaya, 128 LGBTQ couples participated in a campaign to register marriages. The campaign was conducted in Suan Sunandha Palace, which Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University and Dusit District Office had specially adorned for the occasion.

The Gender Recognition Bill, which would make it simpler for individuals to come out publicly, is something the authorities hope would pass as a result of this campaign.

One of the couples, who had been together for eight years, claimed they should have the same legal protections as heterosexual couples.

While promoting tourism, the ad also offers legal assistance to couples waiting for the measure to pass. Rare royal delicacies and mementos were given to attendees, which promoted the area.

On Valentine’s Day, district offices throughout Bangkok offered marriage registration services to couples even outside of the promotion.

The Wat Maha Chulalongkorn Rachuthit in Ayutthaya hosted the registration of seven couples who identify as LGBTQ+ and fourteen heterosexual couples.

The provincial governor, Niwat Rungsakorn, acted as host, and officials from the province were also present, according to a story in the Bangkok Post.

The purpose of the occasion was to advance social equality, which many believe would ultimately result in marriage equality for LGBTQ+ people.

The LGBTQ+ community is well-accepted and accorded a lot of tolerance in Thailand. But behind the surface, there are problems.

While outsiders see Thailand as having a large and diversified population that accepts its LGBT minority, older segments of Thai society, conservative MPs, and religious organizations continue to hold a ferocious opposition.

Same-sex couples in Thailand cannot get legally married because of Thai law. The Civil and Commercial Code of Thailand states that only a man and a woman may enter marriage.

Even though Thailand has a reputation for promoting sexual freedom, LGBTQ+ couples face obstacles. The LGBTQ+ community in Thailand raised awareness of the difficulties it experiences on Valentine’s Day, which is regarded as the international holiday of love.

