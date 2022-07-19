Thailand’s Diesel Price Is Capped At ฿34.94 Per Liter For The Fifth Week

(CTN News) – Fuel Fund Executive Committee members decided today (Tuesday) to keep the retail diesel price at 34.94 baht/liter for a fifth consecutive week in order to ease consumers’ burden.

Director of the Oil Fuel Fund Office Wisak Watanasap said yesterday that diesel price on the global market has fallen by $6.44 per barrel, from US$142.56 last week to US$136.12.

This is due to concerns about a recession and runaway inflation, which has prompted several central banks to tighten their monetary policies.

In addition, he said the drop in oil prices is due to fears that lockdown measures may be re-imposed in Shanghai if a new COVID-19 Omicron strain spreads quickly, adding that fuel prices will also be affected by rising US consumer prices.

While the diesel price will be frozen for another week, he said it is in line with the cabinet’s decision to keep petrol station prices under 35 baht/litre until September.

