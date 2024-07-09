Thailand’s Aging Population is a “Ticking Time Bomb”

Thailand’s population crisis is a “ticking time bomb” that the government must address, along with its underlying causes, according to Varawut Silpa-archa, the minister of social development and human security.

“Environmental challenges are evident, but the population catastrophe is an undetectable time bomb. If not handled, it will undoubtedly produce issues within the next ten years,” he stated on Thursday at a session on national initiatives held by Thailand’s National Press Council.

The minister stated that societies face a variety of challenges, including environmental issues, diseases, digital transformation, and demographic shifts. These elements have an impact on the economy and lead to political tensions, making social issues more complex and delicate.

“No single policy can address these issues; collaboration among various sectors is required,” he stated. Thailand, too, must deal with an older population and a diminishing birthrate.

“Thailand’s population has already decreased by approximately 500,000 over the last four years,” he told the news forum. “In around 20-25 years, it is expected to decrease from 66 million to 58 million. If not handled, it would drop to 33 million in 50-60 years.”

He emphasized that rapid changes in climate and technology are hurting people’s daily lives, particularly vulnerable populations like children, the disabled, and the elderly, which account for one-third of the population.

He also stated that the working-age population is shouldering greater financial and caregiving responsibilities. It is the government’s responsibility to solve these issues by addressing the core causes of why people are hesitant to have children.

Let’s Turn the Tide

To solve the issue, Mr Varawut proposed the “5×5 Let’s Turn the Tide” strategy. The plan’s goal is to empower people of working age and prepare them for early retirement by improving their skills and financial management.

It also aims to increase the quality and productivity of children and older youths, as well as empower the elderly, through improved healthcare, active social participation, and technological training.

He stated that persons with disabilities will have more chances and value, with an emphasis on independence rather than sympathy.

Their abilities will be improved in order to establish an inclusive society that rewards production.

The strategy is expected to build an ecosystem that assures access to education and transportation, addresses drug concerns, preserves the environment, and effectively manages resources.

Mr Varawut has also established the Human Security Emergency Management Centre under the Ministry of Social Development and Welfare (1300 hotline). It debuted early this year. The centre receives between 12,000 and 18,000 reports per month, with more than half involving family concerns and domestic abuse.

“The family is the smallest unit of the community and Thai society, but it is the starting point for building a strong society,” he told reporters.

Elderly in Thailand Struggling to Support Themselves