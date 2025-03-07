Thailand Works to Repatriate 7,000 Foreigners Rescued from Myanmar Scam Call Centers

Thailand is collaborating with officials in capital cities and embassies of various countries to expedite the return of citizens rescued from scam center operations near the Thai-Myanmar border, a government representative stated on Thursday.

Approximately 7,000 individuals rescued from scam centres in Myawaddy, Myanmar, are currently staying in camps managed by armed groups along the border. This follows an international effort to shut down these illicit operations.

The scam compounds in Myawaddy are part of a larger network across Southeast Asia. Criminal organizations have trafficked thousands of people into these centres, forcing them to carry out online scams that generate billions of dollars annually, according to the United Nations.

Many workers in these centres report being coerced into engaging in online fraud targeting victims worldwide.

Countries like China and Indonesia have already worked with Thai authorities to bring back some of their citizens from Myawaddy. However, thousands remain stranded, including people from African countries that do not have embassies in Thailand.

On Thursday, the first of 19 scheduled flights to repatriate nearly 1,500 Chinese nationals from Myawaddy departed from Mae Sot, a town on the Thai border.

For countries without an embassy in Thailand, the Thai foreign ministry has been coordinating directly with accredited embassies or government offices in the respective capitals, said ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura.

“The decision to send embassy officials to Thailand or representatives from their capitals lies with the receiving governments,” he explained during a press briefing in Bangkok.

Thailand requires countries repatriating their citizens from Myawaddy to send officials to the border. These officials oversee processes like health screenings and immigration checks.

Many of those rescued from the scam centres are living in difficult conditions at remote militia-administered camps. Limited food, inadequate healthcare, and unsanitary facilities are common issues.

Some rescued individuals from African countries told Reuters last week that they cannot afford tickets to return home, adding another layer of difficulty to their situation.

Thai Call-Centre Workers Head to Court

Meanwhile, Cybercrime police brought 93 Thai nationals to court on Wednesday after their deportation from Cambodia. They were arrested during raids on call centre scams in Poipet. Authorities are seeking approval to detain them for an additional 12 days.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan, head of the Cybercrime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), confirmed that interrogations had been completed. Around 8:30 a.m., the group was taken to the Criminal Court, where the police requested extended detention to continue their investigation.

The decision on whether to oppose bail will be made by Pol Lt Gen Trairong’s deputy, Atthasit Sudsa-nguan. The court’s ruling is still pending.

The 93 individuals are part of a group of 119 Thai citizens, consisting of 61 men and 58 women, who had entered and stayed in Cambodia illegally for work. On March 1, they were sent back to Thailand through the Poipet border checkpoint.

The Cambodian National Police General Directorate issued a statement regarding the arrests, which happened on Feb. 22 and 23 during operations at two locations in Poipet city, near Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province. Out of 230 people detained, 123 claimed Thai nationality, but only 119 were verified as Thai citizens. The remaining detainees included individuals from Myanmar and Laos.

On Tuesday, Pol Lt Gen Trairong revealed that arrest warrants were issued for 100 of the Thai suspects. Seven of them had already faced legal action, leaving 93 in custody—48 women and 45 men. They are being held at police stations in Nonthaburi and Bangkok.

The CCIB chief also explained that 19 of the 119 individuals were not listed on the arrest warrants. This group included four minors under the age of 18 and 15 others who were not tied to the call-centre scams. These 15 were detained in a separate building.

However, according to the CCIB chief, the 15 individuals were involved in operating gambling websites while in Cambodia.

