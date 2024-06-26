Connect with us

Thailand Will Increase its Gas Production and Buy More from its Neighbors
News

Thailand Will Increase its Gas Production and Buy More from its Neighbors

Thailand Will Increase its Gas Production and Buy More from its Neighbors

(CTN News) – To lessen its reliance on liquefied natural gas (LNG), Thailand is making preparations to raise its domestic gas production and increase its gas imports from countries that are geographically close to it. This is in response to the anticipated growth in gas demand in Asia.

The Pailin and Arthit gas fields in the Gulf of Thailand will see a rise in their gas output due to the 2024 national gas plan, which was recently subjected to a public hearing procedure over its implementation.

In the meantime, the government will continue to purchase natural gas from Myanmar and the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area.

Thailand’s gas plan for 2024–2037 is a national energy plan

The national gas plan for 2024–2037 is a component of the national energy plan, which is the blueprint for energy management in the country. The national energy plan also includes an oil plan, an alternative energy development plan, a power development plan, and an energy efficiency plan.

Wachara Phajee, the head of the natural gas unit within the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO), stated that the national gas plan is a part of the national energy plan. During the course of this year, the National Energy Policy Council is going to be presented with the national energy plan’s proposal for approval.

Based on his observations, it is anticipated that the demand for gas in Thailand will increase by 1.7% to reach 4,945 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) by the year 2030. This is an increase from the prediction of 4,859 MMSCFD in 2024.

Because Thailand does not intend to enhance its domestic gas production or acquire natural gas from nations that are nearby, the country will be forced to import a greater quantity of LNG.

Of the country’s gas supply, around 62% is used for electricity production, 18% is used by enterprises specializing in gas separation, the industrial sector utilizes 17%, and the transportation sector utilizes the remaining 3%.

