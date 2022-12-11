Thailand Seizes US$87 Million in Assets from Alleged Triad Boss

Connect with us

Authorities in Thailand have seized a luxury resort and cars worth approximately $87.1 million from alleged Chinese triad boss Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant, who has been accused of drug trafficking.

On Friday morning, the government’s anti-corruption task force seized the land and structures of Divaluk Resort & Spa Co in central Thailand’s Samut Prakan’s Bang Sao Thong district. “Tuhao” is listed as the main shareholder, according to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin on Friday.

In the resort grounds, there were five blocks of land totaling (15.4 acres) 39 Rai, as well as nine buildings with 375 beautifully decorated rooms. In addition, the task force seized nine luxury vehicles, including a Bentley Continental GT and a Toyota Alphard.

According to Mr. Somsak, the assets seized were worth US$87.1 million (3.02 billion baht). He thanked the Departments of Land and Land Transport for their assistance.

This round of seizures differed from the earlier seizure of assets worth US$32,600 (1,131 million baht) by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, which was announced by the ministry on December 8, according to Mr Somsak at a media briefing on the case’s progress.

He urged people to provide authorities with any information they had about the illegal drug trade. They would be eligible for a reward of (US$ 4,5 million) 5% of the assets seized as a result of the investigation.

Mr. Somsak stated that informants should not be concerned because the Department of Special Investigation provides witness protection teams (DSI).

The ministry was developing an online whistle-blowing system, including a block chain that would allow informants to be rewarded in cryptocurrency. According to Mr. Somsak, this would keep informants safe.

The King Mongkut Institute of Technology Ladkrabang was working on this online system, which he said would be ready in January of next year.

Mr. Chaiyanat surrendered to police on November 23 after the Bangkok South Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in the drug trade. He denied all of the charges, but the court denied him bail because he was a flight risk.

Following that, police raided numerous locations throughout Greater Bangkok, including a luxury housing project in Samut Prakan, where the majority of units were discovered to have been purchased through Thai nominees with suspected ties to Mr. Chaiyanat.

Mr. Chuvit Kamolvisit, a former politician and massage parlour owner, attended the ministry’s press conference on Friday to confirm that he would not keep the reward he was due. He planned to donate the entire sum to hospitals.

The former outspoken politician was the first to expose the “grey businesses” run by Chinese triads in Thailand, one he claimed was led by a man known as “Mr. Tuhao,” and is entitled to a reward of 5% of the assets confiscated from the gangsters, according to the justice minister on Thursday.

Mr. Chuvit questioned why the alleged crime boss known as Mr. Tuhao had not been charged with money laundering.

He stated that he went to the Attorney-Office General’s this morning to hand over evidence relating to Mr. Tuhao’s activities. In the future, he could turn over all of his documents and evidence to the DSI, which could take it up as a special case. He promised to keep a close eye on the case’s progress.

