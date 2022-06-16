Thailand Restricts Weed Use to People 20 Years of Age or Older

The Health Minister of Thailand has issued updated rules to limit access to weed (marijuana) to people 20 years of age and older, after the weed was decriminalized on June 9th which sparked many concerns.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed the revised regulations on Thursday to designate weed as a controlled substance. According to Anutin, underage people will not be allowed to own or use weed plants.

Both hemp and marijuana belong to the cannabis family, and people under 20 will need a doctor’s permission.

In Bangkok this week, four men, including 16 and 17-year-olds, were admitted to hospitals for treatment for what was described as a cannabis overdose.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has also announced that weed will be banned in elementary and high schools.

Furthermore, the government plans to impose restrictions on cannabis consumption in public and control cannabis consumption in food.

Mr. Anutin said these rules will help officials control and prevent the misuse of weed.

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine has proposed regulations that ban the use of cannabis in public places, including schools, department stores, and government offices. It also bans the use of marijuana during pregnancy and after birth.

Our government has not mentioned using cannabis buds in food,” said the public health minister. “Until now, the only law applies to the THC content.”

Low THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is defined by the law as 0.2% or less by weight. It is still illegal to have a higher percentage of cannabis and hemp extracts – although not the plant itself. Cannabis (weed) contains the psychoactive compound THC, which is what makes the user feel high.

Mr. Anutin said the regulations will also consider the fumes from smoking weed a disturbance.

He also said there are guidelines on the use of cannabis in cooking issued by the Department of Health.

It is not recommended to consume more than two meals containing cannabis per day.

According to health department guidelines, overconsumption of cannabis can cause brain damage, and marijuana use among children can affect the developing brain.