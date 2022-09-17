Connect with us

Thailand Reports 8th Case Of Monkeypox in 23 Years Old Thai Man Returning From Qatar
(CTN News) – According to Dr. Opart Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, Thailand has reported its eighth confirmed monkeypox case, in a 23-year-old Thai returning from Qatar.

The man developed a fever, headache, rashes, and then blisters on his body before he arrived in Bangkok from Qatar.

Two friends met the man after he arrived. They ate together in one of their rooms. His baggage was deposited with the second friend without entering his room.

His condition was diagnosed at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute. Tests were conducted at the institute and at the Department of Medical Sciences. Monkeypox was confirmed by both tests.

The patient, however, did not venture into crowded areas after his return to Thailand and visited a doctor the next day.

To date, 54,709 monkeypox cases have been confirmed worldwide, with most occurring in Europe and North America.

The first monkeypox case in Thailand was reported by a Nigerian man in Phuket. In Thailand, he refused treatment for monkeypox and went to Cambodia instead.

