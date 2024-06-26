Connect with us

Thailand Remains on Tier 2 of US Trafficking Report for a Third Year
2024 Trafficking in Persons Report Thailand
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks during the release of the 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report: Getty Images

The US State Department has released its 2024 Trafficking in Person Report and Thailand still remains on Tier 2 for the third consecutive year.

Tier 2 means Thailand is making significant efforts to combat human trafficking but still doesn’t fully meet the minimum standards. The country has stepped up prosecutions and identified more victims.  The report stated that Thailand did not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so.

However, Thailand demonstrated overall increasing efforts compared with the previous reporting period; therefore Thailand remained on Tier 2. These efforts included increasing the number of trafficking investigations and prosecutions, and the number of victims identified and referred to services.

According to the report Thailand did not meet the minimum standards in several key areas. Inconsistent and ineffective interviewing practices during labor inspections and victim identification interviews left many trafficking victims unidentified and without care, especially those exploited in forced labor.

Authorities did not make sufficient efforts to identify and protect trafficking victims exploited in forced criminality in online scam operations in neighboring countries, including Thai citizens and foreign nationals, often without legal status, who entered the country after their exploitation; government officials did not identify the majority as trafficking victims, placed foreign victims in immigration detention centers, and arrested victims, including Thai citizens, for unlawful acts committed as a direct result of being trafficked in these illicit operations.

The government’s requirements by law that most foreign victims remain in shelters throughout legal proceedings against traffickers deterred many potential victims from reporting their exploitation or agreeing to participate as witnesses, undercutting law enforcement and overall protection efforts.

Human Trafficking in Northern Thailand

Human Trafficking in Northern Thailand

Significant gaps in the government’s provision of services to victims persisted, and quality of services varied across the country. Corruption and official complicity continued to impede anti-trafficking efforts, especially along the northern border of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai.

Among the recommendations the report made were proactive investigation and prosecution of officials complicit in facilitating trafficking, with significant prison terms.

It recommended that the government cease placing trafficking victims in immigration detention centres and ensure victims are not inappropriately penalised solely for unlawful acts committed as a direct result of being trafficked.

Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said recently that the country was working to achieve Tier 1 status, while stressing the need to address the rise of the scam industry and online trafficking operations.

Authorities must protect the welfare of trafficking victims by adhering to a victim-centred principle and providing victim-friendly treatment and trauma-informed care, especially for young people, he said.

Vietnam and Malaysia were upgraded from the Tier 2 Watch List to Tier 2, while Brunei was downgraded to Tier 3. Singapore and the Philippines are on Tier 1. Countries on Tier 3 can face restrictions on foreign assistance or loans from multilateral development banks, among other sanctions. Read the Entire 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report: Thailand Click Here.
