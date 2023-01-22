Connect with us

News

Thailand is Preparing for Chinese Group Tours Arriving on February 6th
Advertisement

News

Thailand SEC has Issued New Regulations on the Custody Cryptocurrencies

News World News

Wells Fargo Executive Fired for Urinating on Passenger During Flight

News

UK PM Rishi Sunak Got Fined for Not Wearing a Seatbelt in Moving Car

News

Thousands Of Abortion Opponents Rallied in Washington on Friday for the Annual 'March for Life'

News

China has 80% of Covid-19 infected People, So There's Little Chance of a Big Rebound

News Crime

Thailand to Extradite American Over $100 Million Stock Fraud Case

News Tourism

Thai Government Officials Seeks Approval For Junk Boat-Shaped Skywalk Project

News

Bangkok's Yaowarat Road Decked Out For Chinese New Year

News

Thai Cabinet Approves Construction Of “Nam Ki” Reservoir In Nan

News World News

Thailand's PM Meets With The Italian Ambassador

News Crime

Model and Husband Deny Involvement in Forex-3D Ponzi Scheme

News Asia News

North Korean Man Sentenced For Aiding Kim Jong Un's Regime

News Crime

Officials In Colorado Plead Not Guilty In Murder Of Elijah McClain

News

Thai AirAsia Prepares Its Staff For Resumption Of China Travel

News

Taylor Kinney Is Taking a Break From Chicago Fire

News

Police Ordain as Monks to Pray for the Recovery of Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha

News

King Charles Egg Attack: A Student in York has Pleaded Not Guilty to an Egg-Throwing Charge

News

Bangkok's New Train Station Welcomes A New Era Of Travel

News

Peruvian Police Use Tear Gas To Block Protesters

News

Thailand is Preparing for Chinese Group Tours Arriving on February 6th

Published

40 mins ago

on

Thailand is Preparing for Chinese Group Tours Arriving on February 6th

(CTN News) – Anutin Charnvirakul, the deputy prime minister of Thailand, had directed the ministries of transport, public health, tourism, and sport to take the necessary measures to deal with an increase in Chinese visitors as of February 6th when the Chinese government decided to permit group tours to visit 20 countries, including Thailand.

The Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Lao PRD, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Russia, Switzerland, Hungary, New Zealand, Fiji, Cuba, and Argentina comprise the remaining 19 nations.

Chinese local governments, travel companies, and Chinese tourists must abide by a series of regulations enforced by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, according to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul.

According to her, Chinese tour operators have been ordered to rigorously adhere to all national and international health regulations, including those of the destination country, and to encourage its clients to get COVID screenings before travel.

Regional Chinese administrations must also instruct tour operators to sign official contracts with tour operators in the host countries that include a procedure for handling disputes. Additionally, each tour group’s size must be maintained at a reasonable level, according to Traisuree.

She said that customers of Chinese tour agencies would be asked to purchase health insurance before leaving.

She continued that Chinese visitors have been warned to avoid tour companies that advertise absurdly low-cost package trips.

For the first time in about three years, the Chinese government began allowing its citizens to travel abroad on January 8.

Related CTN News:

China Threatens Retaliation Over Restrictions On Chinese Tourists Entering Other Countries

Phuket is Expecting Over 100 Billion Baht in Revenue from Tourism During the New Year Period

Thailand Introduces New COVID-19 Entry Requirements as China’s Borders Reopen
Related Topics:
Continue Reading