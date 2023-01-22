Thailand is Preparing for Chinese Group Tours Arriving on February 6th

(CTN News) – Anutin Charnvirakul, the deputy prime minister of Thailand, had directed the ministries of transport, public health, tourism, and sport to take the necessary measures to deal with an increase in Chinese visitors as of February 6th when the Chinese government decided to permit group tours to visit 20 countries, including Thailand.

The Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Lao PRD, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Russia, Switzerland, Hungary, New Zealand, Fiji, Cuba, and Argentina comprise the remaining 19 nations.

Chinese local governments, travel companies, and Chinese tourists must abide by a series of regulations enforced by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, according to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul.

According to her, Chinese tour operators have been ordered to rigorously adhere to all national and international health regulations, including those of the destination country, and to encourage its clients to get COVID screenings before travel.

Regional Chinese administrations must also instruct tour operators to sign official contracts with tour operators in the host countries that include a procedure for handling disputes. Additionally, each tour group’s size must be maintained at a reasonable level, according to Traisuree.

She said that customers of Chinese tour agencies would be asked to purchase health insurance before leaving.

She continued that Chinese visitors have been warned to avoid tour companies that advertise absurdly low-cost package trips.

For the first time in about three years, the Chinese government began allowing its citizens to travel abroad on January 8.

Related CTN News: