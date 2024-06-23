Thailand is Expecting Flash Floods and Strong Winds

(CTN News) – Thailand’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DPMD) has issued an urgent alert warning 43 provinces to prepare for flash floods, forest runoff, stagnant flooding, and strong winds. As of today, the warning will remain in effect for three days.

DPMD’s Director-General, Chaiwat Junthirapong, explained that the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division has closely monitored weather conditions and risk factors.

Increased Rainfall Across Thailand

As reported by the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD), there is an increase in rainfall throughout the country, with some areas experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall, resulting in flash floods and forest runoff. Additionally, the Andaman Sea is expected to experience relatively strong winds, with waves reaching 2 to 3 metres and exceeding 3 metres in stormy weather.

Provinces at Risk of Flash Floods and Flooding

Among the provinces under alert for flash floods, forest runoff, and stagnant flooding are Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, and Phitsanulok.

As well as Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani, fourteen provinces in the northeast have been warned:

In addition, nine provinces in the central region, including Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat, are on alert. Furthermore, five provinces in the southern part of the country have been notified, including Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang.

24-Hour Monitoring and Emergency Response

The following six southern provinces have been warned of strong winds: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. In coordination with local authorities in the alert zones, the DPMD has deployed personnel to monitor the situation closely on a 24-hour basis.

As part of this process, it is necessary to track rainfall amounts in various parts of the country, particularly in areas where heavy rain or significant cumulative rainfall is anticipated.

We have emergency machinery, operational vehicles, and emergency response teams (ERT) available to provide immediate assistance to those who have been affected.

Public Advisory

A number of natural tourist attractions such as caves and waterfalls have also been instructed to be closely monitored by weather officials. During heavy rainfall, provincial governors are empowered to issue warnings and close off these areas to the general public.

It is recommended that authorities issue warnings or install signal flags in coastal areas subject to strong wind alerts to warn the public and tourists against swimming in the sea during times of strong wind.

We have contacted the Marine Department, Navy, and Marine Police to inform them of the need for increased caution on the water. Depending on the severity of the situation, authorities may prevent vessels from leaving shore, according to KhaoSod.

The government has urged residents in high-risk areas to stay informed about weather conditions and official updates. By using the THAI DISASTER ALERT application, the public can access hazard alerts.

