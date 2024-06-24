Thailand Finance Minister Believes GDP Growth Would be Boosted to 3% this Year

Connect with us

News

(CTN News) - BANGKOK: The finance minister said on Monday that Thailand's economic growth could reach 3% this year thanks to public expenditure, tourism, and exports.

The economy could increase by more than 3% next year, according to Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira during a press conference on capital market reform initiatives. Last year’s growth of 1.9% underperformed regional counterparts.

Thailand SEC Chairman Pornanong Budsaratragoon Conference

At the conference, SEC Chairman Pornanong Budsaratragoon said that the Securities and Exchange of Tha iland would seek cabinet approval for enhanced restrictions on investing in Thai ecological, social, and governance (ESG) funds.

In contrast to the present regulations, which allow for tax deductions of up to 100,000 baht and eight years, respectively, the new laws would allow investors to deduct up to 300,000 baht ($8,186) or up to 30% of their income with a five-year holding term.

With a 0.79 percent closing gain on Monday, Thailand’s main stock index was almost at its lowest point in three years and seven months.

With a 7% value decline so far this year, the index has become Asia’s least-performing market.

($1 = 36.65 baht)

