Thailand Extends Free Insurance Scheme for International Tourists Until End of 2024

(CTN News) – The Thailand government announced on Monday that it was extending its free insurance scheme for international tourists until the end of 2024. With this program, international tourists will be covered up to THB 500,000 ($13,650) in case of accidents or natural disasters.

This scheme was introduced by the Thai government earlier this year with a budget of THB 50 million ($1.4 million) to cover medical expenses for tourists. In the event of death, the policy provides a maximum of THB 1 million ($27,300) and THB 300,000 ($8,187) for organ loss or permanent disability.

A deadline of August 31 was originally set for the expiration of the scheme, but it has now been extended until December 31.

In Thailand, a popular destination for backpackers and adventure enthusiasts, tourists have been faced with substantial medical expenses due to inadequate insurance coverage.

It is intended that tourists will be able to file a claim for medical expenses through this insurance scheme within 15 days of an incident, and that a compensation will be paid within 15 days of that incident.

The Tourism Ministry also introduced the “Thailand Traveler Safety” system in February this year, which enables foreign tourists to register online for protection and coverage prior to entering Thailand.

Several reports have highlighted the need for comprehensive medical coverage for tourists. In December 2023, an Irish tourist hospitalized with sepsis and kidney failure after a mosquito bite faced a medical bill of THB 6.6 million ($180,131).

This year, Thailand anticipates generating revenue of THB 3.5 trillion ($96 billion), of which THB 2.5 trillion ($68 billion) will come from international tourism. A goal of 25% of GDP by 2027 is to create a new tourism ecosystem that emphasizes high-value experiences and sustainable tourism.

Thailand expects to have 40 million international tourists in 2023, down from 39.8 million in the pre-pandemic era.

Recently, Thailand announced several visa measures to attract more tourists. Most recently, a proposal to impose a THB 300 ($8.20) tourism fee on international travelers was withdrawn.

During the announcement of the tourism fee, the Thai government stated that the revenues from that fee would be used to fund the tourism insurance scheme and relieve its financial burden. According to the government, approximately THB 300 million-400 million ($8.2 million-$11 million) is spent annually on healthcare for injured tourists.

In addition to its ambitious goal of attracting 40 million tourists, Thailand is also confronted with the challenge of overtourism. Overcrowding is common in popular tourist destinations, such as Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, resulting in a strain on local infrastructure, environmental degradation, and diminished tourist experiences.

A recent appeal by Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to 55 second-tier tourist provinces and Thai tourism authorities is intended to prevent overtourism.

Moreover, Thavisin stressed the importance of promoting travel links between well-established and second-tier destinations as part of the “Ignite Thailand” vision. By distributing tourist crowds more evenly across the country, this strategy will reduce pressure on popular hotspots and promote economic benefits for less-visited areas in the process.