Thailand Extends Annual Hotel Business Fee Waiver to Aid COVID-19 Recovery

(CTN News) — Thailand’s cabinet agreed to extend a two-year waiver on operating costs for hoteliers. The cabinet stated that this demonstrates support for the resurgence of the country’s tourism industry.

From July 2024 to June 2026, the government will lose 54 million baht (US$1.47 million) in revenue because the annual levy of 40 baht per hotel room will be waived. Waiving the fee will minimize expenses for hotel operators still recuperating from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Marriott International has partnered with Makris Group to open the first Luxury Collection resort on the Australian continent. The Marina Mirage Gold Coast, a Luxury Collection Resort, will open in 2027.

The hotel, which will have 122 keys, is set to open in the Marina Mirage mixed-use development. The Makris Group, which has owned the resort since 2013, is leading its development.

Thailand Supports Tourism Recovery by Waiving Hotel Fees

The resort will feature a variety of local award-winning restaurants and boutiques, wellness, health, and beauty facilities, a new cutting-edge marina, and a limited number of villas and homes.

The Luxury Collection facility will join existing Marriott International properties on the Gold Coast, such as the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa and Sheraton Grand Mirage Gold Coast.

Melbourne Airport will soon welcome its first new hotel in 20 years, with 464 three—and four-star rooms. The $230 million hotel will open on July 1, eliminating the need for a shuttle to check in and out and to the airport.

Melbourne Airport has a total area of 2,741 hectares, larger than Kingsford Smith and the proposed Western Sydney location and includes all terminal buildings under one roof.

Radisson Hotel Group has signed 10 new South Asian hotels in only four days. The signings span over Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Individual Retreats. The group plans to open internationally branded hotels in five new markets: Jawai (Rajasthan), Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Yavatmal (Maharashtra), Ooty (Tamil Nadu), and Calicut (Kerala).

The Radisson Blu Hotel at Nathdwara Stadium in Rajasthan will include 234 elegant rooms, making it India’s first Cricket Stadium Hotel. 75% of the rooms provide unparalleled views of the main cricket field.

Radisson Sagar and Radisson Mohali are new Radisson brand properties, while Aaramgarh Jawai Resort and Spa and Nilgiris Ooty Resort are new Radisson Individuals Retreat properties.

Radisson Individuals brand offers three conversions in Yavatmal, Udaipur, and Gwalior. Radisson Hotel Group operates and develops around 180 hotels in India.

AppleOne Group is collaborating with Radisson Hotel Group to establish the first five-star hotel and international branded homes in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines. The Radisson Blu Cagayan de Oro Hotel and Residences, with 717 rooms, will be in the city’s uptown region.

AppleOne’s hotel portfolio now includes the Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort in Cebu, Mahi Center, Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan, and JW Marriott Panglao Island Resort and Residences in Panglao.

This is the first 5-star luxury hotel and condominium in Bohol province. AppleOne stated that this is their first collaboration with Radisson Hotel Group, although they are in talks for another project.

India Hotels Company has signed a greenfield agreement to build a Taj-branded hotel in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The 150-key hotel in the city’s heart will have an all-day dining restaurant, two specialty restaurants, a bar, and J Wellness Circle Spa.

The hotel will also feature more than 10,000 square feet of banqueting space. IHCL will now have 26 hotels in Uttar Pradesh, including 13 under development.

Frasers Hospitality, the hospitality branch of Frasers Property, has opened Fraser Residence Taipei, a premium serviced apartment complex with 200 units. The site in the Beitou District, north of Taipei City, near Tianmu, will be completed in 2027.

It is 30 minutes from Songshan International Airport. The planned features include a heated pool, fitness center, yoga studio, recreational meditation rooms, conference spaces, and a business center. Frasers Hospitality’s expansion spans Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company owns and manages over 100 serviced apartments and hotel flats in over 20 countries.

Dusit International has partnered with VillaCarte Group, a real estate development company based in Phuket, Thailand, to manage a luxury hotel and apartment complex at their Layan Verde Project on Phuket’s west coast. The property is located 800 meters from the Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket resort, which has operated for over 30 years on Bang Tao Beach.

Layan Verde has 108,000 square meters and includes 15 mid-rise structures. The Dusit Collection – Layan Verde hotel spans five buildings and has 398 rooms. It is the first property signed under Dusit’s new luxury brand, the Dusit Collection. The company will operate five buildings with 388 rooms under Dusit Residences – Layan Verde.

Star Entertainment Group has appointed Steve McCann, former CEO of Crown Resorts, as its new CEO and Managing Director. The company is attempting to persuade regulatory bodies in Australia to renew their casino licenses following years of mismanagement and rule-breaking.

McCann led Crown Resorts’ rehabilitation efforts for a year before being acquired by Blackstone Group. He is the second former Crown executive hired by Star, following Jeannie Mok’s appointment as Group COO. McCann will join Star on July 8.