Thailand Expects to Generate 8 Trillion baht in Revenue in 2027 from Soft Power

(CTN News) – The country aims out to dominate the world with a range of soft powers, which will be highlighted in an upcoming expo.

The Thailand Creative Content Agency (THACCA) will conduct the country’s first soft power expo next week to highlight Thai soft power’s economic potential in propelling the country to the forefront of the creative economy.

The “THACCA SPLASH – Soft Power Forum 2024” will take place on June 28-30 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.

Surapong Suebwonglee, deputy chairman of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, announced on Thursday that the event will be attended by soft power-related agencies, Thai businesses, and overseas partners such as South Korea’s webtoon and Japanese animation studios.

Explore Thailand’s Creative Economy at THACCA SPLASH 2024

He stated that the show, which would cover 10,000 square metres, will promote Thailand’s 11 creative economy industries: books, art, fashion, design, music, festivals, travel, sport, cinema (drama and series), gaming, and food.

The event has three main goals: to raise awareness of soft power and its importance on the international stage; to promote the development of soft power entrepreneurs and increase their competitiveness in collaboration with related agencies; and to encourage cooperation among governments, private sectors, and related organizations in Southeast Asian countries and international alliances to drive Thai soft power to global markets.

THACCA expects more than 100,000 people to attend the three-day event.

Surapong noted that the National Soft Power Strategy Committee has requested a budget of 2 billion baht for the current fiscal year to launch soft power promotion initiatives. These include the “one family, one soft power” project, culinary training programs, and promoting Muay Thai as an elective topic in Bangkok schools.

However, he estimates that the committee will only receive half of its request for the remaining three months of the fiscal year.

Surapong stated that the government has set a target for soft power and the creative industries to produce 8 trillion baht in the economy by 2027.

Half of this aim will be met by an estimated 20 million people working in soft power-related industries, earning an average of 200,000 baht per year. He stated that the other half of the revenue will come from tourism, Thai food, films, sports, fashion, and festivals.

“We also aim to increase Thai restaurants overseas from the current 30,000 to 100,000 in big cities around the world, as well as increase gymnasiums for Muay Thai overseas from the current 40,000 to also 100,000,” according to him.