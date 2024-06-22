Connect with us

News

Thailand Expects to Generate 8 Trillion baht in Revenue in 2027 from Soft Power
Advertisement

News Regional News

Thailand's Tourist Police Crackdown on Tourist Scammers in Pattaya

News

Donald Trump's Campaign Receives $50 Million Boost from Conservative Billionaire Timothy Mellon

News

Bank of England Holds Interest Rates Despite Slowing Inflation Ahead of UK General Election

News Regional News

Forty Monkeys Escape Nursery in Lopburi Casing Pandemonium

News News Asia

India Shuns Beijing's Requests to Resume Direct Flights Over Border Issues

News

The Families Of Those Killed In A Boeing Disaster Are Suing The Airline For $25 Billion.

News

Macquarie Says HDFC Bank Is One Of Their Preferred Private Sector Banks.

News

How the UK’s Economy Became So Stagnant

News

People Died in India Due to Harsh Weather Conditions

News

Biden Announces New Policy to Protect Undocumented Spouses of US Citizens from Deportation

News Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Released on Bail After DWI in New York

News Legal Regional News

Thailand's Senate Passes Landmark Marriage Equity Bill Legalizing Gay Marriage

News

Vladimir Putin to Visit North Korea for First Time in 24 Years

News

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra Formally Charged in Royal Insult Case

News News Asia

Report Finds US 15 Years Behind China on Nuclear Power Technology

News News Asia

15 Passengers Killed and 44 Injured after Trains Collide in Western India

News News Asia

Health Officials in Japan Warn Visitors Over Flesh-Eating Bacteria

News Southern Thailand

Phuket Lifeguards Report Three Tourist Drownings in Two Days

News

Thailand to Become First Southeast Asian Nation to Pass Marriage Equality Bill on June 18

News

Thailand Expects to Generate 8 Trillion baht in Revenue in 2027 from Soft Power

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Thailand Expects to Generate 8 Trillion baht in Revenue in 2027 from Soft Power

(CTN News) – The country aims out to dominate the world with a range of soft powers, which will be highlighted in an upcoming expo.

The Thailand Creative Content Agency (THACCA) will conduct the country’s first soft power expo next week to highlight Thai soft power’s economic potential in propelling the country to the forefront of the creative economy.

The “THACCA SPLASH – Soft Power Forum 2024” will take place on June 28-30 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.

Surapong Suebwonglee, deputy chairman of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, announced on Thursday that the event will be attended by soft power-related agencies, Thai businesses, and overseas partners such as South Korea’s webtoon and Japanese animation studios.

Explore Thailand’s Creative Economy at THACCA SPLASH 2024

He stated that the show, which would cover 10,000 square metres, will promote Thailand’s 11 creative economy industries: books, art, fashion, design, music, festivals, travel, sport, cinema (drama and series), gaming, and food.

The event has three main goals: to raise awareness of soft power and its importance on the international stage; to promote the development of soft power entrepreneurs and increase their competitiveness in collaboration with related agencies; and to encourage cooperation among governments, private sectors, and related organizations in Southeast Asian countries and international alliances to drive Thai soft power to global markets.

THACCA expects more than 100,000 people to attend the three-day event.

Surapong noted that the National Soft Power Strategy Committee has requested a budget of 2 billion baht for the current fiscal year to launch soft power promotion initiatives. These include the “one family, one soft power” project, culinary training programs, and promoting Muay Thai as an elective topic in Bangkok schools.

However, he estimates that the committee will only receive half of its request for the remaining three months of the fiscal year.

Surapong stated that the government has set a target for soft power and the creative industries to produce 8 trillion baht in the economy by 2027.

Half of this aim will be met by an estimated 20 million people working in soft power-related industries, earning an average of 200,000 baht per year. He stated that the other half of the revenue will come from tourism, Thai food, films, sports, fashion, and festivals.

“We also aim to increase Thai restaurants overseas from the current 30,000 to 100,000 in big cities around the world, as well as increase gymnasiums for Muay Thai overseas from the current 40,000 to also 100,000,” according to him.
Related Topics:

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading