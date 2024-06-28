Connect with us

Thailand Burns $175 Million Worth of Narcotics to Combat Drug Abuse
Thailand Burns $175 Million Worth of Narcotics to Combat Drug Abuse

(CTN News) – Thailand burnt more than 20 tons of confiscated narcotic substances worth 6.45 billion baht (approximately $175 million) on Wednesday (June 26) to commemorate International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, according to police, as reported by Xinhua.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin stated that the destruction of illicit substances, mainly methamphetamine, is part of the country’s complete plan for prevention, suppression, and rehabilitation.

The Thai government has identified the destructive consequences of drug usage and has prioritized its eradication on the national agenda, according to Somsak, emphasizing the importance of collaboration across all sectors in addressing drug-related issues.

He stated that public health officials will continue to provide excellent addiction treatment and rehabilitation services, as well as assist in the dismantling of drug networks, in order to establish a drug-free atmosphere.

According to the ministry, the operation was the second large-scale drug annihilation exercise in fiscal year 2024, following a mammoth 340-tonne incineration in December 2023.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand to Reclassify Cannabis as Narcotic in 2024 Under New Draft Regulation

Thailand has proposed draft legislation to redefine cannabis as narcotics beginning next year, as Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s government aims to curb widespread recreational marijuana use.

The Ministry of Public Health will reclassify cannabis buds as a “category five” drug beginning January 1, according to draft rules released on Tuesday. The usage of other plant parts, such as roots and leaves, will remain allowed.

The ministry will accept public feedback on the idea until June 25. Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin stated on Tuesday that he will consider proposals from both cannabis supporters and opponents.

The draft regulation does not include a grace period for firms to comply with the new standards. Thousands of pot dispensaries and other related businesses have arisen across Thailand since it became the first Asian country to legalize cannabis in 2022.

Earlier this year, Srettha directed officials to take steps to limit marijuana use for medical purposes. Cannabis advocacy groups and businesses have protested the policy shift, holding protests and threatening legal action against the premier.

The liberal usage of cannabis became a contentious political topic before Thailand’s national election last year. Srettha’s Pheu Thai Party ran a hardline anti-drug campaign before the election, promising to remove drugs from Thai society.

 
