Thailand Approves Longer Visa Stays to Boost Tourism
Thailand Approves Longer Visa Stays to Boost Tourism

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Thailand Approves Longer Visa Stays to Boost Tourism

(CTN News) – Thailand’s government announced on Tuesday that it had authorized longer visa stay terms for tourists, postgraduate students, and remote workers and better visa conditions for retirees to bolster the country’s vital tourism sector as the economy struggles.

According to government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke, starting in June, Thailand will allow travelers from 93 countries to stay for 60 days, up from 57 now, and more will be eligible for visas on arrival.

He said foreign students would be allowed to stay an extra year after graduation, and insurance requirements for foreigners looking to retire in Thailand would be reduced.

Tourism is an important engine of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy and a significant source of jobs.

The new rules are part of a drive to increase tourist numbers, particularly from its key and fastest-growing markets, by increasing stay limitations for on-arrival visas from 30 to 60 days.

shutterstock 389864050 1240x827 1 1

The validity of so-called “digital nomad” visas for self-employed, remote workers would be extended to five years from the current 60 days, with each stay limited to 180 days.

Thailand received 14.3 million tourists from January to May 26 this year and expects a record 40 million international arrivals for the entire year, generating income of 3.5 trillion baht ($95.73 billion).

Pre-pandemic 2019, Thailand received 39.9 million visitors, producing 1.91 trillion baht.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand Prepares for Pride Month 2024 with Major Events, targeting LGBTQ+ tourists

On May 26th, 2024, Thai Government spokesperson Chai Watcharong stated that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin highlighted the value of social diversity regardless of age, gender, religion, nationality, or socioeconomic class.

As a result, Thailand plans to host several Pride Month events in June 2024.

Thailand is preparing to celebrate Pride Month and welcome international travelers as a tourism hub and Pride-friendly destination, along with Its government policy to promote equality.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aspires to promote Thailand as a top LGBTQ+-friendly destination by growing tourism networks and attracting LGBTQ+ tourists worldwide.

Thailand Prepares for Pride Month 2024 with Major Events targeting LGBTQ tourists 1

According to the TAT, the LGBTQ+ group represents high-spending tourists who travel frequently and stay longer than normal tourists. According to a TAT government spokeswoman, this demographic has the potential to considerably enhance market prospects and value for Thai products and services.

According to LGBT Capital data, Thailand will rank fourth globally in generating the most money from the LGBTQ+ community by 2023. The TAT anticipates that around 860,000 people will attend Pride Month events, resulting in an economic impact of at least 4.5 billion baht.

TAT, in conjunction with the business sector, will host many Pride events, including the Colorful Pride Festival in Chiang Mai from May 25th to June 30th, the Bangkok Pride Festival 2024 from May 31st to June 4th, and the Pride Nation Samui International Pride Festival from June 24th to 29th.Pattaya will host large events on June 8th and 22nd, as well as smaller ones throughout the month.

Prime Minister Srettha will participate in the Bangkok Pride Parade in 2024, demonstrating his dedication to social diversity and equality. He also supports Thailand’s proposal to host the World Pride event in 2030.
