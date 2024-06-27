Connect with us

News

Thailand and Saudi Arabia Enhance Economic Ties with 10 Million Tree Export Initiative
Advertisement

News

Bank of Thailand Projects Strong 2.6% Economic Growth for 2024 Amid Sectoral Recovery Surge

News

Chinese Automakers Roll Out Adjusted EVs in Thailand to Meet Local Demand

News

Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentence for Former Deputy Minister Banyin Tangpakorn in Murder Case

News

Bangchak Corporation Wins Kincentric Best Employer Thailand 2024 Award

News News Asia

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Gets an Ecstatic Welcome in Australia

News Regional News

Thailand's Education Ministry to Cut School Hours and Change Core Curriculum

News

Biden and Trump Remain Silent on COVID-19 Response Ahead of Presidential Election

News

Supreme Court Upholds Biden Administration in Social Media Free Speech Battle

News

Thailand Will Increase its Gas Production and Buy More from its Neighbors

News

Thai Workers Return to Israel Since Hamas Attack

News

Universal Theme Park in Bedfordshire to Boost UK Economy by £50 Billion

News

Thailand and Bhutan Sign MOUs to Strengthen Medical and Tourism Cooperation

News

AIA Thailand Celebrates Healthiest Schools Award Winners 2024

News

Thailand Extends Free Insurance Scheme for International Tourists Until End of 2024

News

Buddha Boy and Buddha's Son Face Legal Challengers in Nepal and Thailand

News Northern Thailand

Thailand Remains on Tier 2 of US Trafficking Report for a Third Year

News Health Regional News

Thailand's Health Officials Struggle With How to Stop Youth From Vaping

News

Karen Read is on trial for murder, and the jury has started deliberating.

News

Kenya parliament on Fire as Police Shot at Protestors, Several Dead

News

Thailand and Saudi Arabia Enhance Economic Ties with 10 Million Tree Export Initiative

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Thailand and Saudi Arabia Enhance Economic Ties with 10 Million Tree Export Initiative

(CTN News) – Thailand and Saudi Arabia reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral economic relations and investigating opportunities to increase collaboration in critical industries, including the export of 10 million trees to the Arab Kingdom for transplanting.

Thai Trade Representative Nalinee Taveesin was speaking after meeting with Osama Kokandy, co-founder of Vision Ambassadors, a Saudi consultancy organization that specializes in international trade and investment management, financial support, and technical assistance to investors.

Economic Opportunities for Thailand under Saudi Vision 2030

Vision Ambassadors has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sustainable Development Co Ltd to transport trees from Thailand to Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries. The goal is to export 10 million trees for transplantation in support of Saudi Arabia’s Green Initiative, which intends to plant 10 billion trees.

There are more than 200 plant species in Thailand that can be grown in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Nalinee believes that the tree export effort will provide long-term income for Thailand and tree-growing farmers.

The trade official further stated that during the conversations, officials from Vision Ambassadors indicated that Saudi Arabia was fast developing as a result of the Saudi Vision 2030 agenda. This is an important policy that seeks to enhance both the public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia.

The goal is to propel the economy into a new era with a broad economic structure powered by creative industries while minimizing reliance on the oil industry.

She stated that this legislation provides a tremendous potential for Thailand’s private sector to engage economically with Saudi Arabia, particularly in healthcare, renewable energy, construction materials, tourism-related activities, and processed and halal foods.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia was Thailand’s 17th largest trading partner worldwide and second largest in the Middle East. Bilateral trade between the two countries was worth more than $8.796 billion, with plenty of room for growth, according to Nalinee.
Related Topics:

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading