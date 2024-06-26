Connect with us

Thailand and Bhutan Sign MOUs to Strengthen Medical and Tourism Cooperation
(CTN News) – The two MOUs, signed in the presence of Thailand PM Srettha and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, focus on sharing know-how and developing bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Bhutanese counterpart, PM Tshering Tobgay, observed the signing of memoranda of understanding (MOUs) on medical and tourist cooperation on Wednesday.

At midday, the MOUs were signed in the Santi Maitree Building, which is located within the Government House campus.

The Medical Services Department and Bhutan’s Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences inked the first Memorandum of Understanding for academic and scientific cooperation, as well as medical personnel exchange.

The second MOU sought to increase tourism collaboration between the two kingdoms.

Following the signing ceremony, Srettha and Bhutan’s Prime Minister held a joint press conference.

Srettha told the press that he was honored to meet Prime Minister Tobgay on his official visit to Thailand to commemorate the 35th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two nations.

He stated that the visit demonstrated that the two countries intend to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Srettha also stated that the government will expedite free trade negotiations with Bhutan so that each country can more easily access the other’s market.

The premier believed that this treaty will help to promote commerce and investment, allowing them to meet their bilateral trade goal of US$120 million.

Srettha further stated that the two parties addressed Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City project, as well as Thai investors’ interest in the project.

Furthermore, the PM stated that the two MOUs signed on Wednesday would assist the two nations strengthen collaboration in medical services and studies, as well as in tourism.

Srettha also told the press that his administration has vowed to give knowledge transfer to Bhutan as a development partner, including exchanging expertise in medicine, agriculture, and technology.

Friends of Thailand-Bhutan Initiative

He also stated that Thailand will learn from Bhutan about sustainability and how to increase gross national happiness.

The Thai prime minister announced a “Friends of Thailand-Bhutan” project to strengthen bilateral relations.

In terms of educational collaboration, both parties agreed to exchange students and academic personnel. Srettha stated that the countries would also share knowledge on the development of alternative energy sources such as solar and hydropower.

He also invited Prime Minister Tobgay to attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) meeting, which Thailand will host in September.
