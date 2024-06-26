Connect with us

Thai Workers Return to Israel Since Hamas Attack
(CTN News) – The first Thai workers to leave for Israel since the Hamas attack last October departed from Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Labour, which hopes to export up to 10,000 workers to the country this year.

According to Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, 100 workers left on Tuesday, with another 540 scheduled to leave between Wednesday and July 3.

According to the minister, all employees must take training classes to ensure they are well-prepared and understand their employment contracts, working circumstances, local norms and cultures, and legal protection rights.

FILE – Thai workers who were evacuated from Israel arrive at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakarn Province, Thailand, on Oct. 12, 2023. Since Hamas attacks on Israel nearly a month ago, more than 7,000 of some 30,000 Thais working in Israel have returned home on government evacuation flights. Some were abducted by Hamas fighters, while others are still missing, and a few dozens are confirmed dead. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

They will also learn how to get help in an emergency or when problems arise, as well as how to respond quickly to wartime emergency protocols.

Prior to the Hamas attack on October 7, last year, approximately 30,000 Thai nationals worked in Israel, the majority of them were employed in agriculture and construction. Almost 9,000 were repatriated in the first few days and weeks of the conflict, but the rest chose to stay. Authorities claimed they were in safe places, not near combat zones.

Thailand plans to deploy 10,000 workers to Israel by the end of the year, according to Mr Phiphat.

The majority of the laborers are from Udon Thani, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Phanom, Buri Ram, and Nakhon Ratchasima, he said.

Somchai Morakotsriwan, director-general of the Department of Employment, stated that Thailand exported 67,208 workers through official routes during the fiscal year 2022-23, which concluded on September 30. Israel was among the top five destinations.

Thai Workers in Agriculture, Hospitality, and Food Services

The bulk of Thai workers who traveled to Israel applied for jobs in agriculture, followed by hospitality and food services. Their typical monthly wage is between 50,000 and 55,000 baht, he said.

“The government prioritises the safety of our workers,” Mr Somchai stated. “During a visit to Israel at the end of May, Mr Phiphat asked the Israeli government to ensure their safety by allowing them to work only in safe zones and instructing employers to provide the workers with shelters that are safe and strong.”

The department has received a quota to deploy 5,000 agricultural workers to Israel in the second half of the year. As of June 13, around 30,000 people had applied to work there.

When Mr Phiphat visited Israel last month, he requested that the yearly quota of farm workers be increased from 6,000 to 20,000, as well as the ability of up to 25,000 Thai construction workers to work in the nation.
